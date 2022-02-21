George Lucas Was Concerned About Baby Yoda’s Lack of Training in ‘The Mandalorian’

While “The Mandalorian” fans the world over were happy to merely watch Baby Yoda chase little creatures and steal frog lady eggs, “Star Wars” creator George Lucas was concerned about the character’s lack of training.

Indeed, we may have Lucas to thank for Grogu’s exit at the end of “The Mandalorian” Season 2. “The Mandalorian” executive producer Dave Filoni reveals in the new book “The Art of The Mandalorian: Season 2” (via IndieWire) that while chatting with Lucas, the filmmaker explained his one major concern about Grogu. “I had a talk with George, at one point, about the Child,” Filoni says in the book. “His main concern was that the kid has to have a proper amount of training.”

Filoni has a close relationship with Lucas and had worked with him previously on “The Clone Wars,” so it’s likely that Filoni was going to take Grogu’s story in this direction anyway, but it’s fascinating to hear that Lucas expressed this one concern to Filoni when discussing the story progression of Baby Yoda.

Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” saw Grogu meeting trained Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who tries to teach him a few skills, after which Grogu and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) head out for more adventures. But at the end of the season, Grogu went off with Luke Skywalker to get some proper Jedi training.

However, Grogu’s story continued in the recent Disney+ series “The Book of Boba Fett,” where we caught up with the character under his training with Skywalker. When last we saw Baby Yoda, he was defying his master’s wishes to go and help The Mandalorian and Boba Fett in a showdown with some bad guys on Tatooine.

Baby Yoda’s story will (likely) continue when “The Mandalorian” Season 3 rolls around, which doesn’t yet have a release date.