George and Leonard combine for 57 points in rallying Clippers past Pistons 112-106

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 33 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Detroit Pistons 112-106 on Saturday.

The Clippers opened the game on a 12-2 run before the Pistons tied it up and outplayed the home team for the next two quarters.

George scored 15 points in the fourth, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers that capped an 11-0 run and pushed the Clippers’ lead to 107-94.

Simone Fontecchio and Cade Cunningham combined to score eight in a row that drew the Pistons within seven with under two minutes to go. It was part of the Pistons' closing 12-5 run, but it wasn't enough as the team dropped its 10th in a row to the Clippers.

The Clippers got a spark off the bench from Amir Coffey in the fourth when he hit two 3-pointers. James Harden, who finished with 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds, made three consecutive free throws to give the Clippers their first lead since early in the second.

Jaden Ivey scored 23 points to lead the Pistons, who were denied their first three-game winning streak of the season. They opened their current six-game trip with wins at Sacramento and Portland and then led the Clippers by 13 points early in the third.

Cade Cunningham had 22 points and 10 assists, and Jalen Duren had 10 points and 18 rebounds. Fontecchio added 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Detroit three days after being traded from Utah.

Detroit outscored the Clippers 28-18 in taking a 58-49 lead at halftime. The Pistons finished with a 57-35 rebounding edge.

Ivey’s basket early in the third gave Detroit a 13-point lead, its largest of the game.

After enduring a 28-game skid earlier in the season, the Pistons have now lost a combined nine in a row to the Clippers and Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Detroit fell to 4-21 on the road this season.

Norman Powell of the Clippers went down hard in front of the Pistons bench with 5:12 remaining in the game. He had to be led off the court with a white cloth covering most of his face, which appeared bloody. His left forearm was bloodied as well.

Beth Harris, The Associated Press