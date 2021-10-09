George Kittle placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three weeks due to calf injury

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance won't have his most dangerous offensive weapon in his first start. Tight end George Kittle was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday due to a calf injury.

Kittle will miss at least three games due to the issue. The 49ers believe rest will alleviate the issue, allowing Kittle to return once his IR stint ends.

The #49ers are placing TE George Kittle (calf) on injured reserve, meaning he's out three games. Rather than having the injury nag him all season, the hope is it settles down and he can be back when eligible. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2021

Kittle first appeared on the injury list ahead of the team's Week 3 game. The injury caused Kittle to miss practice two out of three days before Week 3 and Week 4. Kittle returned to action Friday in both instances and was able to play in those contests.

The injury continued to bother Kittle, who sat out every day of practice ahead of the team's Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Through four games, Kittle has caught 19 passes for 227 yards and no touchdowns.

George Kittle will miss at least three weeks due to a calf injury. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jaire Alexander, David Montgomery also hit IR

Kittle is far from the only big-name player to hit Injured Reserve. The Chicago Bears placed running back David Montgomery on IR on Saturday due to a knee injury. Montgomery sustained the injury during the team's Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions. He was expected to miss multiple weeks, so Montgomery's placement on IR doesn't come as a major surprise. Damien Williams is expected to get more work with Montgomery sidelined.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander also hit IR due to a shoulder injury. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the team hopes Alexander can put off surgery and return in 2021.

The #Packers placed standout CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) on Injured Reserve, knocking him out three games. Coach Matt LaFleur had said the hope is for him to put off surgery and play this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2021

Alexander is considered one of the best cornerbacks in football. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2020, and already picked up 1 interceptions and 3 pass deflections in four games this season.