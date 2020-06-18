George III £1m gold watch star of Sotheby's collection sell-off

A “highly important” gold watch made for King George III, a love letter from Horatio Nelson to Emma Hamilton, and a unique British Legion WW1 album with contributions from leading cultural and public figures are part of an eclectic historical collection expected to raise more than £5 million at auction at Sotheby’s.

The extraordinary ensemble comprising decorative arts, horological treasures, and a trove of letters and manuscripts was assembled by an anonymous single-owner collector, with interests in royal history, the Georgian and Napoleonic eras, and key historical figures.

One highlight, a gold four-minute tourbillon watch, made in 1808 for George III by celebrity watchmaker Abraham-Louis Breguet, whose creations were sought by European heads from Marie Antoinette to Napoleon and Tsar Alexander I, is estimated to fetch £700,000-£1m.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Engraved with the letters G&R, it is one of the most significant pieces created by Breguet, and was purchased for 4,800 French francs, a huge sum at the time, though the king failed to pay in full.

More than 100 personal letters include several by Nelson, with one of longing and frustration written to lover Lady Hamilton explaining his brief shore leave “will not satisfy me and only fill my heart with grief at separating.” It has a top estimate of £12,000.

A British Legion album, compiled in aid of Field-Marshal Earl Haig’s appeal for ex-servicemen, contains messages, drawings and poems by prominent leaders in their field, and has a top estimate of £50,000. “It is an extraordinary and pretty unique document of the cultural world at that moment”, said Gabriel Heaton, Sotheby’s books and manuscripts specialist.

“You’ve got WB Yeats who’s copied the whole of the Lake Isle of Innisfree, Churchill signing, Puccini’s there, drawings from artists like William Orpen. There are mountaineers, the remnants of Shackleton’s last expedition, monarchs. It’s a really incredible array of writers, artists, cultural figures, public figures of all sorts, coming together.”

Story continues

The collection will be sold in two key sales. A live sale on 14 July for watches, jewellery, objects of vertu, and decorative arts, called The Collection of a Connoisseur, will offer more than 150 works. A separate online sale, History in Manuscript, will be held on 8-15 July. Further pieces will offered later in the year.

Items include an early letter from Elizabeth I ordering the fortification of Berwick-upon-Tweed, and documents signed by Mary Queen of Scots.

Oscar Wilde’s lover, Lord Alfred Douglas, on release from prison for libelling Winston Churchill, writes congratulating himself on having “achieved my object of putting Churchill out of political life, & I consider that 6 months was not too much to pay for this service to a very ungrateful country”.

A malacca walking cane, gold-rimmed and studded with 21 diamonds which was presented to Nelson by the Greek island of Zante after victory over the French at the Battle of the Nile, has a top estimate of £90,000. A “fantastic” letter to his captains, following that victory, demonstrates the “very close, intense relationship and trust between the admiral and the individual commanders of the ship,” said Heaton.

A most elaborate manuscript records Nelson’s patent of nobility as Duke of Bronte, though in reality the 3,000 acre estate, on the slopes of Mount Etna, bestowed was nothing more than “ rocky watseland” said Heaton.

In other correspondence, artist Claude Monet begs a friend for help in the desperate situation in which he finds himself, with his furniture loaded on a carriage, but without a penny to pay the removers, and asking for one hundred francs to tide him over.

Queen Victoria asks Alfred Lord Tennyson to choose “one or two lines to be put on the pedestal of the bronze statue” she intends to erect to her faithful “attendant and friend” John Brown, in a “pretty quiet spot” in Frogmore Gardens at Windsor.

Churchill confides to his first love, Pamela Plowden, after the Boer War defeat at Spion Kop: “I had five very dangerous days – continually under shell & rifle fire and once the feather in my hat was cut through with a bullet. But in the end I came serenely through ... ”. It is estimated at £20,000.

The sales also includes a Singing Bird watch, one of only a handful known, and made in 1820 of rare gold and enamel, valued at £400,000-£600,000. An exceptional gold and enamel rose-form, two-train musical automation watch, is valued at £100,000-£150,000.

Heaton said of the letters: “There are a number of really profoundly significant items there relating to various aspects of these great, very substantial moments, in our history”.

“It’s very much about the little moments of history that are revealed by these letters, that is what the collector was drawn to”.





























