George Hill skips national anthem at NBA restart after initiating player strike

George Hill returned with his teammates to NBA action on Saturday.

He did not join them for the national anthem.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard who initiated Thursday’s Bucks walkout that resulted in a three-day player strike in the NBA bubble remained in the tunnel as the national anthem played prior to Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

George Hill chose to stay by the locker rooms during the national anthem. He joined his teammates once it was over. pic.twitter.com/vnvbNs5o6k — ESPN (@espn) August 29, 2020

Hill led Bucks walkout

Hill has been vocal since the start of bubble play, questioning whether NBA play should resume amid unresolved issues of racial injustice and police brutality.

“We shouldn’t have even come to this damn place, to be honest,” Hill said on Monday. “I think coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are.”

Hill made that statement a day after video surfaced of police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting Jacob Hill in the back several times, leaving the 29-year-old father of three paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family.

George Hill was a leader in the decisions that led to this week's NBA player strike. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) More

Three days later, the Bucks refused to take the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Magic. Hill was reportedly instrumental in the decision and the leading voice of the team as it released a statement making demands of accountability for Blake’s shooting, which occurred roughly 45 miles south of Milwaukee.

Hill read from a team statement alongside Bucks forward Sterling Brown as their teammates stood behind them in a news conference Thursday evening.

“Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we have seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there have been no actions, so our focus cannot be on basketball.”

After skipping the anthem on Saturday, Hill joined his teammates on the floor, playing 10 minutes in the first half.

More from Yahoo Sports: