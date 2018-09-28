George Groves vs Callum Smith: Boxing Super Series final will be epic – it’s just a shame nobody will see it

One of the most competitive, intriguing and potentially exciting fights of the year takes place on Friday night in Saudi Arabia, but unless you’re a boxing fan, chances are you wouldn’t even know that George Groves and Callum Smith are fighting, let alone in such a significant bout.

The lack of promotion for this showdown on ITV Box Office has been stark, especially considering the magnitude of the event. This fight represents the end of the first World Boxing Super Series, an eight-man super middleweight knockout tournament that leaves the winner with world title glory and millions of pounds in the bank.

Groves suffered a shoulder injury in his February semi-final victory over Chris Eubank Jr which forced an unexpected postponement of the final against Smith, who looked remarkably drawn at the weigh-in.

Psychologically, this is a fascinating fight due to the history of both fighters. George Groves has seen it all throughout his career, from failing dramatically at the highest level twice against Carl Froch to finally fulfilling his ambitions by becoming world champion when he defeated Fedor Chudinov last year.

callum-smith--0.jpg

The history of both fighters makes this a fascinating contest (Getty)

Stubborn, smart and successful, Groves is a fiercely intelligent character who wears his emotions like a novelty tie. He would be a terrible poker player, but he makes up for his discrepancies with a pack full of wildcards. Blessed with both serene self-confidence and an analytical side, the 30-year-old Londoner is winding down the clock on his career, with one final assault on total glory his remaining ambition.

For Callum Smith, this tournament represented a chance to break into the mainstream, but a number of incidents has seen the 28-year-old Liverpudlian stagnate. Firstly, Smith’s draw, while easy, lacked excitement opponents.

A points win over Erik Skoglund in round one of the event exposed Smith’s weakness against a sharp jab, while Jürgen Brahmer’s injury opened up an opportunity for former kickboxer and novice boxer Nieky Holzken in the semi-finals. Smith labored to a points win over the Dutchman in his last bout, while Groves outclassed Chris Eubank Jr in a high-level bout.

The main event history of Groves could prove telling here. He’s fought as a star attraction for many years, and though Smith did impress in the biggest fight of his life against Rocky Fielding, there is the feeling that he has taken a step backwards from the tall destroyer who took out tough and durable opponents in the early stages of his career.

Among the many variables of this fight is Groves’ shoulder, which was dislocated in the final seconds of his bout with Chris Eubank Jr. Groves had dominated every round of the fight with his imperious jab controlling proceedings, but following the injury, Eubank sought to attack with success towards the end.

It was too late to make a serious impression, but the big question is – has the shoulder healed properly? This fight has been scheduled for the latest possible moment to aid recovery, yet a shoulder injury is such a serious ailment for a boxer, especially one who has one of the best jabs in the world. Many a boxer has competed in a big fight when injured, and with the multi-millions on offer for the winner, there’s no doubt that Groves will be giving his all, but will it be enough against a bigger, younger man?

Both men can be vulnerable when faced with big shots, with Groves the harder puncher at this level. Smith needs to impose his size and his alleged freshness, while Groves, under Shane McGuigan, has become an active sniper with relaxed poise quickly exploding into dangerous attacks with considerable effect. If Groves can get the jab going he should have too much for Smith, who will struggle to find much inspiration from trainer Joe Gallagher who has consistently failed to impress in meaningful fights.

Smith is undefeated however, and that will inspire him, especially in the early rounds. Barring a minor issue with Skoglund, he has never been in trouble during his fights, but will that come at a detriment if he loses the opening stages? We never know how resilient we are until faced with a challenge we have never seen before. That will become a reality at some point tonight for Smith, and how he reacts will define not just his evening, but his career.

Groves Eubank

George Groves beat Chris Eubank jr in an epic contest(Getty)

The same criticisms of Smith were applied to Groves before the first Froch fight, and Groves shoved those disbelievers back to their blogs for the majority of that bout. Smith, whose media savvy has never been strong, can do his talking in the ring. It’s just a shame that very few people will actually see the fight.

A world title is on the line to complete a tournament that has contributed immense entertainment and actual meaning in a sport which often lacks sense. Two familiar names who are promotable in this country and have the ability to talk. And yet, this is being hidden away on a Friday night halfway around the world on a pay-per-view platform so unknown it might as well be a Chelsea loan player.

With the amount of crap served up as paid entertainment in boxing, this is an event which deserves a lot better, but perhaps it will be one that will serve as a catalyst that just because something exists, it doesn’t mean people will care. Take note, Katie Hopkins.