George Groves passed fit for World Boxing Super Series final against Callum Smith

George Groves has been declared medically fit to face Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series super-middleweight final, with the fight to take place later this summer.

The current WBA (Super) super-middleweight champion dislocated his shoulder in the final round of his semi-final win against Chris Eubank Jr. back in February and the date of the final, originally scheduled to be on 2nd June was pushed back.

And now Head of the World Boxing Super Series Kalle Sauerland admits the final has been pushed back "as much as they can".

“As is the nature of injuries, especially the type of injury that George suffered, getting an exact recovery date is nearly impossible," he said in a statement.

“We have been clear that the tournament has to finish within a certain timeframe, but we also realise that Groves vs Smith is the most ideal final. By pushing the super-middleweight final date back as far as we can, we are giving fans the biggest chance of seeing this incredible match-up.”

Groves' appearance in the final will be the third defence of his title since claiming it against Fedor Chudinov, with wins over Jamie Cox and Eubank Jr. putting him in with a chance of winning the tournament.

“It is nice to get a provisional date,” said Groves. “We have got something to work towards now. I have been in the gym for a while now, so when we get an exact date we can focus in.”

“We know about Smith, we have seen him for a long time and obviously I boxed his brother. We are supremely confident of getting the win and getting a good win. We already have some good sparring lined up, fighters similar to Smith. I am looking forward to getting back to work and winning the Ali Trophy.”

Smith's challenge for the world title will be his first, with the unbeaten 28-year-old yet to challenge at world level, and he will be putting his WBC Silver super-middleweight crown on the line.

george-groves.jpg

Groves beat Chris Eubank Jr to reach the final (Getty)

“It is great to finally to get the fight,” said Smith. “It is the one I have wanted for a long time. I am really happy it is going to be Groves rather than anyone else, it is the fight the fans want too.”

“I’ve been ticking over in the gym and staying prepared, but now I can switch on and aim towards a late summer date. Now that we have the date, even a rough one, I’m excited.”

“The fact that the final of the Ali Trophy is against George and for his title, I am made up. I have been waiting for a world title fight and feel like I have been unlucky at missing out on opportunities, but now I’ve finally got it.”

The fight has been confirmed to take place later this summer, with an August or September date likely to be announced.