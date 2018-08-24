George Groves given assurance wife can attend World Boxing Super Series final in Saudi Arabia as plans take shape

George Groves admits many of his most loyal supporters will be left disappointed by his September 28 outing in Saudi Arabia – but that his 'best fan ever', wife Sophie, will be ringside.

Groves heads to Jeddah to defend his WBA super-middleweight title against Callum Smith in the final of the World Boxing Super Series on September 28 in a fight which would seem more at home on British soil.

But, as per the terms of the contracts they signed when they first agreed to join the tournament this time last year, both men knew that any of their contests in the so-called WBSS could take place anywhere in the world.

It is understood that the fight in Jeddah will earn the tournament organisers close to £8m, which could be four times what it would raise in Britain, so Comosa AG decided to send the fight to the Middle East.

That meant the strict regulations in Saudi Arabia had cast doubt over whether Sophie would be allowed to attend the contest, which will take place at a 10,000-seater indoor arena inside the King Abdullah Sports City next month.

But Groves says he has been promised by Kalle Sauerland, his promoter and the chief boxing officer for the WBSS, that there will no problem on fight night.

“I asked Kalle if my wife can sit ringside and he said 'yeah, yeah of course',” Groves said. “But Kalle says that about everything. I've asked if he's sure and he says 'yes'.

“Look, she's coming if she wants.”

In fact, Sophie, Groves' childhood sweetheart with which he has two young sons, has only ever missed one of his professional fights – and only by accident.

“That was in Brentwood,” Groves explained. “She got stuck in traffic. She likes to pretend it didn't happen but it took her five hours to get there.

“I boxed, came out and said 'you didn't see it did you?' At first she said she did but then admitted she missed it.

“That's the only one she's ever missed- she's the best fan I've ever had really. I get people come up to me and say 'I've been there since the Froch fights' and I think 'oh cheers mate'. She was there at York Hall on a non-TV show for my second fight.

“I'm not superstitious any more but it's totally up to her. We've got a young baby anyway so we are keeping our options open but if she wants to come she can come.

“There will be a few regular faces from my fights who won't be able to make it and that will be disappointing but ultimately I just want to get on with the business.

“This is what it means when people talk about experience. I've had stuff like this happen before. Things haven't been perfect in the build-up but you get it done, you get on with the job, I've been good at that lately.”

On the rest of his fans attendance, the 30-year-old added: “I haven't really broken the bad news to a lot of them.

“They know it's in Jeddah so they are asking me how much flights are. I'm thinking 'don't worry about the flights, because your visa might cost more.”

“We're working hard on that. I think you need an up-to-date passport to get out there anyway. If you've got an old-style passport I think the visa office will knock it back.

"I've left my solicitor and manager to take care of that stuff mostly – just making sure everyone is on the list and that accommodation is sorted.

“We've got a gym set up out there. We had that provisionally set up even before they'd announced Jeddah because we thought it might happen there.

“So now the whole team is sorted, all immediate fans and friends are sorted but any other fans who want to come, they're getting referred to Kalle Sauerland. I think it will be difficult for them.”

In an interview with The Independent earlier this month, Groves revealed that the contest could even take place outdoors, despite temperatures soaring beyond 100 degrees Fahrenheit this summer. Sauerland, however, has confirmed that it will definitely be taken inside.

Groves, now 28-3, said: “That's a big relief. When you Google the King Abdullah City – the first thing that comes up is a big outdoor stadium. I thought 'oh!'

“But no, it's indoors at the stadium somewhere. I've been trying to find the indoors place but I haven't managed it yet. I thought 60,000 outdoors was a bit adventurous so 10,000 indoors makes a lot more sense. Nice bit of air con, we're good to go.”

Sauerland, one half of the forward-thinking promoter brothers, added: "We have a lot of female members of our team and I have been told there will be no problem with them travelling down there.

"We have boxer's wives and girlfriends coming. There are obviously local customs that must be respected but there will be no problems.

"I am responsible for both sides and they both have big teams and groups of friends and family coming. We are problem free."