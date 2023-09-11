George Ford’s eight-year plan to revive drop goals – with help from Jonny Wilkinson’s kicking guru

George Ford strikes with one of his hat-trick of drop goals - Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

As George Ford dropped back into the pocket and nonchalantly swung his right foot to strike the first of a hat-trick of drop goals, it was easy to assume that this was an audacious act of improvisation by the England fly-half.

In fact, it was a scenario that England had been preparing specifically for Argentina as well as a technical and mental skill that Ford has been honing since he was a teenager, ready to unleash at the perfect opportunity. It was a masterclass, years in the making, to which Telegraph Sport has borne witness.

In 2015, I was invited to attend a private training session between George Ford and his personal kicking coach, Dave Alred, at Bath’s Farleigh House training ground. What struck me watching it from the sidelines was that they spent at least 30 minutes practising drop goals off either foot when at the time Ford had not registered a drop goal for either club or country for at least a year. I asked Alred, who was also Jonny Wilkinson’s kicking coach, why do you devote so much time to a skill he is not using?

Alred responded: “That doesn’t matter. It is what we call a green work-on so you work on it now and you might use it in two years’ time, but if you don’t start it now then you will never use it.”

Alred’s words proved to be very prophetic. Before Saturday night, Ford had only scored two drop goals in his international career, the last of which came against Argentina in Santa Fe in 2017. Then in the space of 10 first-half minutes, Ford pinged over three textbook drop goals from 45 metres, 50 metres and 20 metres that would have brought a wide smile to Alred’s face.

In all three cases, he held his posture through impact, like Adam Scott finishing his swing, and used the ‘J’ shape that the foot follows in the kicking arc. This ensures that the ball will bisect the posts, even if the contact is not the cleanest. As it was, all three were picture perfect as Ford became the first player to score at least three drop goals in a World Cup match since Namibia’s Theuns Kotze against Fiji in 2011.

George Ford under Dave Alred's tutelage in 2015 - Jay Williams for the Telegraph

Yet there is a reason why drop goals have become so rare in the modern game – lock Maro Itoje labelled Ford’s hat-trick a “1990s throwback” – which is less technical and far more mental. A drop goal in training is a simple act for most professionals; in the pressure of a Test match far less so. This is where Don Macpherson, Ford’s mind coach, has played a key role.

At the start of last season, Ford asked Macpherson to put together a mind visualisation exercise on scoring drop goals having recognised it was a club that was growing dusty in his locker. Macpherson produced an MP3 and in it Ford would visualise striking the perfect drop goal over and over again, from different ranges, angles and match situations.

“You can’t just pitch up and do that,” said Macpherson, author of How to Master Your Monkey Mind. “You have got to prepare technically. The monkey has to believe, you have the skills. So enter Dave Alred. Can he drop a goal? Yes. Has he got the balls to do it? For most people no. The monkey mind will say: Aare you mad, what happens if you miss?’ For George Ford, yes.

“Why is that? Because he practises the Hollywood movie ending and mentally rehearses drop goals. It is not an accident. The biggest tool for improving confidence is mental rehearsal. If you rehearse something in your mind that often then your body genuinely believes it can do it. Too many people think it was just a spur of the moment. It is hard, hard work technically and mentally.”

The antithesis of 'spur of the moment' – it has taken years of preparation for George Ford to have the technique and composure to nail drop kicks in a World Cup match - Paul Harding/Getty Images

One particular scenario was where Ford would position his body in a way to suggest he was going to pass only to switch for the drop. So it was Ford’s first drop goal as the English attack was rapidly losing momentum with Ellis Genge stopped in his tracks. With the English outside backs fanning right, Ford dropped back at the last moment, giving the Argentina chasers no chance to charge him down. “The thing with drop goals is when the opposition least expect it,” Ford said. “It is to try and disguise it a little bit then you give yourself a little more time and space, and hopefully try and kick it.”

Head coach Steve Borthwick often creates particular scenarios in training for England’s less experienced players to overcome which on Thursday just so happened to be Ford kicking the drop goal. “He will say, ‘This is the scenario, make it work’,” flanker Ben Earl said. “On Thursday afternoon, for example, we needed three points to win so George dropping into the pocket wasn’t something we hadn’t seen before. We’re just pleased that it paid off and the training is working.”

The other particular circumstances that brought the tactic into play were England’s loss of Tom Curry to a red card and the hot and humid conditions that made the ball slippery but also travel further through the air. “I don’t think I saw a single drop goal, my face was in the turf every time but it was so nice,” Earl said. “Running back to halfway, conserving energy…going down to 14 men and losing a member of the pack, it’s all about energy conservation.”

Physical energy and, as prop Dan Cole noted, psychological energy too. “When the scoreboard keeps ticking it has an effect on the psyche of a team,” Cole said. “You grow in confidence when Fordy is blasting over 50 metre drop goals.” Argentina, meanwhile, seemed to have the wind sucked out of their sails by Ford’s drops, their chase becoming more and more forlorn.

If the drop-goal strategy was not entirely premeditated then the option of kicking for goal most certainly was with Ford adding six penalties for a 27-point haul, his highest in international rugby. The option of ‘taking the points’ has gone out of fashion somewhat. Ten years ago in the Premiership there was a ratio of one penalty for every two tries. Now there are 2.4 penalties for every one try.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport in May, Ford noted this development with dismay. “I don’t think this is spoken about enough but rugby union is a sport about which team can build the most pressure in terms of getting field position, keeping field position, building a score,” Ford said. “For some reason that’s going out of a game, that’s unfashionable. If you build a score, you potentially make the other team play a little bit differently.

“The teams you play against at Test level are so tough. They are unbelievable teams with unbelievable players. You’re not going to score every time you get an opposition 22. You can endeavour to, but it’s how much pressure you can build. Let’s keep getting there, let’s keep chipping away and then maybe the dam will burst at some point. I know that’s not the sexiest way to talk.”

For England’s delirious supporters in Marseille on Saturday night, the sound of Ford’s drop goals was sexier than a Serge Gainsbourg duet with Jane Birkin.

