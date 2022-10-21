How George Ford has been a 'catalyst' for unbeaten Sale Sharks without playing a game

Charlie Morgan
·8 min read
Joe Carpenter - Getty Images
Joe Carpenter - Getty Images

A week before he ruptured his Achilles tendon at Twickenham in the Premiership final, George Ford’s second-half performance against Northampton Saints had represented a farewell present to Leicester Tigers. Sparking that display was a beautiful solo try around 12 minutes after half-time. Ford took a pull-back pass from Jasper Wiese and flashed a dummy towards Julian Montoya and Tommy Reffell before scuttling through a gap and over the try-line:

Now, when players break from a second wave of an attack, space has usually been created by their team-mates drawing the attention of would-be tacklers. And, invariably, it is a result of hard work off the ball from those teammates to provide options for the phase in question. Ellis Genge, one of the most explosive carriers in the Premiership, was on the right of Wiese prior to Ford’s finish. This encouraged Northampton defenders to bunch together more narrowly.

Ford is yet to feature for Sale Sharks, who will bid for a sixth consecutive league victory when they host Harlequins on Sunday. Undoubtedly, though, the 29-year-old’s arrival has coincided with an upturn in attacking fortunes. Sale have already managed four four-try bonus points in 2022-23, having accrued 11 across the whole of 2021-22. Using figures from Opta, they are averaging a line-break for every 16.1 carries. Last season, they registered one for every 23.2 carries.

The statistics speak to a more efficient, slicker operation. It is hard to make this point without denigrating fly-half Rob du Preez or attack coach Paul Deacon, but, at their best, Sale have looked like a team with Ford holding the tiller. That could, of course, be a trick of the mind.

How integral has Ford, almost certainly set for a career in coaching when his playing days are done, been behind the scenes? While he answered the question politely, Alex Sanderson made sure to emphasise the efforts of Du Preez and Deacon.

“It’s a massive compliment to him that he could come into an organisation and people could assume that it’s been his influence that has done it,” Sanderson said of Ford’s contribution.

“He’s had a part to play, but only a bit-part. He’s not out there coaching the boys. Paul Deacon is. And he’s not out there running the ship. Rob is.

“What he has helped them with is a real belief to back themselves. This is the backline, bearing in mind that we used to be a forward-orientated, physically-dominant side. He’s brought that extra element in terms of decision-making – when to kick and when to back themselves. He’s shaped that a little bit but not immensely. He’s been a catalyst, but the raw elements have always been there.”

As ever in the modern game, control of territory has been handy. Sale are kicking more than last season (an average of 28 times per game compared to 25.5) and spending less time in possession in their own half (22.6 rucks behind halfway per game, down from 25.65 in 2021-22). However, they are also carrying the ball out of their own 22 more often: seven times per match in 2022-23 compared to an average of 5.3.

This intrepid ‘exit’ in their opening Premiership fixture, when Northampton Saints were down to 14 men, so nearly brought about a superb team try following Luke James’ dart from deep:

Joe Carpenter, the 21-year-old full-back, is personifying the manner in which youngsters are thriving with the trust Sanderson is bestowing upon them. His try against London Irish on Friday also encapsulated how precise structure and off-the-ball graft have broken down opponents. First watch the attack through to its conclusion from Juan Martín González’s sliced clearance:

Sam James and Sam Hill help recover the loose ball and Sale take their time to reorganise. Watch the leadership of Tom Curry, who immediately promotes himself as first-receiver and points Rob du Preez towards a deeper position:

The upshot is that Sale rapidly assemble into a simple yet multi-faced formation that stresses Irish with numerous options. Tom Curry spearheads a three-man pod of forwards, flanked by Dan du Preez on his left and Jean-Luc du Preez on his right – two of the most imposing runners in the league. Irish must respect the narrow attack.

In a second wave, though, Rob du Preez has Tom O’Flaherty, Carpenter and Tom Roebuck – the entire Sharks back three – to his right. Irish must also be mindful of a pull-back that would open up the near side of the pitch.

Raffi Quirke feeds Tom Curry…

rugby
rugby

…who runs hard with the Du Preez twins in support, causing the Exiles to bunch tightly:

Rugby
Rugby

A late pull-back to Rob du Preez requires Will Joseph to readjust and chase across:

Rugby
Rugby

But a dummy catches Joseph over-chasing. Thanks to the threats around him, Rob du Preez can make another half-break from the deeper position – like that of Ford at the top of this article and Luke James against Northampton. He crosses the Irish 22:

At this point, Sale keep their patience. Ben Curry is next to carry, with Tom Curry on his right shoulder and Nic Schonert on his left. Bevan Rodd and Ewan Ashman are also highlighted in this screen shot…

Rugby
Rugby

…because, for the following phase, Rodd steps up at first-receiver with Jonny Hill on his right. Ashman, meanwhile, travels a long way to be a ‘tip’ option. Note the movement of O’Flaherty, Rob du Preez and Roebuck, too. All of them are working over towards Carpenter:

rugby
rugby

By the time Sam James is ready to receive Quirke’s pass, with Sam Hill cutting a hard line to his left, Rob du Preez is arcing into a second wave with O’Flaherty and Roebuck arriving and Carpenter on the touchline:

rugby
rugby

This camera angle of the scoring phase is a picture of fluidity. O’Flaherty and Roebuck swinging around, the former on his second width of the field on the way back to his left wing, hold Irish narrow and Rob du Preez picks the right option, feeding Carpenter directly with a miss-pass:

Over the course of around 30 seconds in possession, Sale scramble the senses of Irish by maintaining two waves of attack. They have so many explosive, heavy athletes that these flat runners in a first wave must be monitored.

Later in the same match, Roebuck’s second try was instigated by Rodd’s offload to James after the loosehead prop had hit a midfield angle from a second wave before cutting a shorter angle on the next phase. A roaming Roebuck supports Quirke, who has gathered Rodd’s second offload, to score:

This subtle moment in the second half showed the benefits of keeping two waves. Ben Curry stands at first-receiver with Rob du Preez deeper. Instead of a pull-back, though, Curry feeds his brother and a big gain-line win results – even if Irish recover and force a jackal turnover through Chandler Cunningham-South:

Different facets of Sale’s game are connecting nicely at the moment. In defence, their breakdown scavengers are feasting. Over five matches in the Premiership, their rivals have lost a combined total of 25 rucks according to Opta. Only Saracens and Harlequins, with 27 each, have won more opposition breakdowns – either with counter-rucking or jackalling.

Such steals often lead to penalties that can yield line-outs, and Sale’s average of 3.6 metres per maul is the best in the Premiership so far. Only Leicester Tigers, with 148 mauling metres, and Bath with 120 boast more mauling metres than Sharks, who have accumulated 115.

Disruptive defence encourages opponents to go to the boot more often as well, with clearances likely to be aimed in-field if the rival line-out drive is functioning well. Sale’s two second-half tries in their win over Leicester Tigers at Welford Road were inspired by the counter-attacking of Carpenter, who has not missed a trick while deputising for Luke James.

Sale’s conveyor belt of academy talent remains prolific. Roebuck, also 21, is another to be establishing himself in an assured manner. Quirke and James Harper, the highly-rated tighthead prop, are the same age, with Rodd a year older at 22. Gus Warr, 23, did a fine job before Quirke returned from injury and is now a front-line option at scrum-half. Given Eddie Jones has picked Quirke, that is useful.

The significance of tying down Dan and Jean-Luc du Preez to new deals cannot be overstated and is sure to reap rewards. Elsewhere, summer signings O’Flaherty and Jonny Hill have settled. Manu Tuilagi has a World Cup to aim for.

And George Ford, among the most important players in Leicester Tigers’ title triumph, is expected to play for his new club soon enough, perhaps in December. That is provided, of course, that he can dislodge Rob du Preez, the in-form conductor of Paul Deacon’s attack.

