George Floyd: Violence erupts at anti-racism protest in London

Violence has erupted in London after a group of Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with the police, with bottles thrown and an officer unseated from their horse.

It came after a largely peaceful day of demonstrations against racism across the UK following the killing of George Floyd in the US.

Sky News correspondent Mark White was at the scene on Whitehall - near Downing Street and The Cenotaph.

He said the atmosphere had started to shift in the area, where around 400 to 500 people had gathered, and then "just after the thunderstorm... the crowd started throwing bottles and other objects at the police".

Mounted officers charged down the street at around 6pm to push the protesters back.

One officer was knocked off their horse and a flare was also thrown.

Metropolitan Police said the officer had ridden into a traffic light amid the unrest, with the horse bolting off down the street.

Some protesters had knelt down with their hands up as police attempted to push the bulk of the crowd down Whitehall.

The situation has now largely calmed down, but a large number of officers in riot gear are on the scene.

"There's no let up in the rain, but clearly that's not bothering the protesters who are continuing to stand up to the police line," said Mark White.

Sky's correspondent said police had been trying to mount "as low-key a policing operation as possible... but obviously they're not going to stick with that approach if their officers are coming under attack".

One protester told Sky News he was angry some of the protesters had turned to violence, saying "the meaning's become lost",

The man said: "People are here, throwing bottles, doing all sorts of things, that is eventually going to tarnish why we're here. It's going to make us look like the bad people here."

Saturday's demonstrations against racism were largely peaceful and saw thousands take to the streets of cities including London, Manchester, Cardiff, Luton, Leicester and Bath.

The Conservative Party candidate for London mayor, Shaun Bailey, had earlier warned the government against breaking up the protests in order to maintain social distancing.

He told Sky News: "If we do not allow this tension to be answered, if it is bottled up, then it will just spill out into the summer and be very tough for the police."