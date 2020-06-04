George Floyd death: US protests timeline

Protesters clash with police during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 28, 2020 in Union Square in New York City.

George Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police on 25 May in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Footage of the arrest shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the ground.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mr Floyd's death triggered a wave protests across the United States.

Click here to see the BBC interactive

More on George Floyd's death