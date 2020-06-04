George Floyd death: US protests timeline
George Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police on 25 May in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Footage of the arrest shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the ground.
Mr Floyd's death triggered a wave protests across the United States.
