George Floyd: US cities brace for new protests after another night of violence

Photograph: Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Cities across the US saw further unrest and demonstrations on Sunday amid another wave of protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a white police officer.

Related: George Floyd: Donald Trump under fire as violence flares across America

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Amid rising anger and frustration at the repeated failure of America’s policing system to address large numbers of deaths of unarmed African Americans at the hands of police officers, mayors of more than a dozen cities imposed curfews and governors of six states called in the national guard.

But the move did not deter protesters from gathering again in many cities as Sunday night drew in, defying orders to disperse and ignoring the curfew orders.

In Minneapolis, where the protests began last week after video emerged of a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, National Guard troops were deployed as demonstrations continued. In a disturbing incident, a fuel semi-truck drove into a demonstration of thousands of people on a bridge near the city’s downtown, apparently without seriously injuring anyone.

In the Los Angeles neighborhood of Santa Monica, police fired tear gas and other projectiles at protesters blocking a main shopping road. Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters returned to the White House , mere hours after demonstrations turned violent and police used tear gas. In New York protestors were also back on the streets, marching through Manhattan during the day and later congregating again at Union Square, where numerous police cars had been torched on Saturday night.

Elsewhere in the US, looting of shops broke out again in Philadelphia and tear gas was used on protesters in the Florida city of Fort Lauderdale, apparently sparked by two police motorcycle riders driving through the crowd, according to local press reports.

Story continues

Police have come under intense scrutiny and criticism for their actions on Saturday night, accused of heavy handed tactics, attacking protestors and arresting members of the media.

In Atlanta, two police officers have been fired and three placed on desk duty over excessive use of force on Saturday night. Officials say the incident came to light via a video that shows a group of police officers surrounding a car being driven by a man with a woman in the passenger seat. The officers pull the woman out to zip-tie her and appear to use a stun gun on the man. Local reporters said the police had earlier broken glass on the car and also flattened its tires.

Demonstrators also protested outside US embassies in London, Berlin and Copenhagen as the movement spread abroad.

But back in Minneapolis, authorities were determined to force compliance with the curfew on Sunday night and prevent a repeat of the looting and arson that damaged stores along a more than two-mile stretch of Lake Street, a thoroughfare of mostly locally owned businesses.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, whose district includes Minneapolis, said residents were feeling “terrorised”.

Cyclists ride past the burned out O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Minneapolis. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“When we see people setting our buildings and our businesses ablaze, we know those are not people who are interested in protecting black lives,” she told ABC’s This Week. But she said people were also fearful of the presence of police and national guard troops.

“What we are trying to do is try to figure out something between extreme aggression and ways to figure out how to not get our city burned down. And it’s a challenge,” she said.

“We are living in a country that has a two-tiered justice system and people are … sick and tired of being sick and tired. And we need to really step back and say to ourselves, where do we actually go from here? And that can’t just be getting justice for George Floyd. It needs to be bigger than that.”

Donald Trump, however, has done little to calm the situation. He labelled the protesters “anarchists” and claimed, without evidence, that political opponents were orchestrating the violence.

“The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters and anarchists,” Trump said. “The violence and vandalism is being led by Antifa and other radical leftwing groups who are terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs, hurting businesses and burning down buildings.”

“LAW & ORDER,” Trump tweeted on Sunday night.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged people to “ignore” the president, who she accused of “fuelling the flame”.

A protester in Las Vegas stands in front of a police officer during a demonstration demanding justice for the death of George Floyd. Photograph: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

“To take his bait time and time again is just a gift to him because he always wants to divert attention from what the cause of the response was rather than to describe it in his own terms, sadly,” she told ABC.

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise, said he had briefly spoken to Trump.

Related: ‘Respect our city’: tension among Detroit protesters as unrest grows after dark

“It was so fast,” he told MSNBC. “He didn’t give me the opportunity to even speak. It was hard. I was trying to talk to him but he just kept like pushing me off, like, ‘I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.’”

.