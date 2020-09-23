George Floyd: Timeline of black deaths caused by police

A protest underway in New York over the death of George Floyd

A US grand jury has indicted one police officer over the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor earlier this year during a drug raid at her home. Here's a timeline of major incidents involving the deaths of black Americans since 2014.

17 July 2014: Eric Garner

Eric Garner died after he was wrestled to the ground by a New York police officer on suspicion of illegally selling cigarettes.

While in a choke hold, Mr Garner uttered the words "I can't breathe" 11 times.

The incident - filmed by a bystander - led to protests across the country. The police officer involved was later fired, but was never prosecuted.

It came a year after the Black Lives Matter movement emerged in response to the acquittal of the man who killed teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida.

9 August 2014: Michael Brown

Michael Brown, 18, was killed by a police officer, in Ferguson, Missouri, who was responding to reports that Brown - who was not armed - had stolen a box of cigars.

The exact circumstances of the encounter are disputed, but Brown was shot six times, according to autopsy reports.

The officer involved later resigned from the force, but was not prosecuted.

The incident led to multiple waves of protests and civil unrest in Ferguson, boosting the Black Lives Matter movement further.

22 November 2014: Tamir Rice

Tamir Rice, a boy of 12, was shot dead in Cleveland, Ohio by a police officer after reports of a male who was "probably a juvenile" pointing a gun that was "probably fake" at passers by.

Police claimed that they told Rice to drop the weapon - but instead of dropping it he pointed it at police.

The police confirmed that the gun was a toy after Rice had been shot dead.

There were no prosecutions after this case. The police officer involved was sacked three years later for lying on his job application form.

4 April 2015: Walter Scott

Walter Scott was shot in the back five times by a white police officer, who was later fired and eventually sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Mr Scott had been pulled over for having a defective light on his car in North Charleston, South Carolina, and ran away from the police officer after a brief scuffle.

The killing sparked protests in North Charleston, with chants of "No justice, no peace".

5 July 2016: Alton Sterling

Alton Sterling's death led to days of protests in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mr Sterling was killed after police responded to reports of a disturbance outside a shop.

The incident was caught on mobile phone footage and spread online.