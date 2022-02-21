George Floyd restraint seemed 'reasonable,' ex-officer testifies

Jonathan Allen
·2 min read
SEEINJUSTICE art exhibition in New York

By Jonathan Allen

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Reuters) - Restraining George Floyd face down on a Minneapolis road in a May 2020 arrest seemed reasonable in the moment, Thomas Lane, one of three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating the handcuffed Black man's civil rights, testified on Monday.

Lane was the third of the three defendants to take the stand in his own defense at the federal trial in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul, charged with denying Floyd's right to receive medical aid once in police custody.

Calmly answering questions from his lawyer Earl Gray, Lane told the jury how he had called over the radio for an ambulance to come after seeing Floyd's mouth was bleeding after he struggled against Lane and another officer trying to get him in the back of a police car.

His co-defendants Tou Thao, 36, and J. Alexander Kueng, 28, took the stand last week to say they deferred to the authority of Derek Chauvin, the most senior officer at the scene. Lane and Kueng were rookies only a few days out of training.

Cellphone video of Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd begged for his life triggered huge protests against racism and police brutality. Chauvin was convicted in a separate state trial last year of murdering Floyd and sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison, and in December he pleaded guilty to the federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Prosecutors have said the officers have a duty of care to anyone in their custody, and the three men breached their training and common sense in not doing more to help Floyd.

Lane, 38, can be heard on body-worn camera videos asking his colleagues if they should roll the prone Floyd onto his side, something officers are trained to do to avoid positional asphyxia.

Chauvin, 45, rebuffs the suggestion, and continues to kneel on Floyd's neck as Floyd falls motionless while bystanders scream at the officers to check his pulse.

"OK, I suppose so," Lane recalled responding. "It just seemed reasonable at the time. This guy is out of control." He said he believed the ambulance would be "here any minute."

Prosecutors have previously called medical experts who said Floyd would almost certainly had lived if rolled on his side once he had been restrained.

Thao and Kueng face an additional count of violating Floyd's rights in their role of police officers by failing to intervene to stop Chauvin's use of excessive force.

Both have said they assumed Chauvin knew what was he was doing from his nearly two decades on the force and did not realize the force was excessive.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Minnesota judge who sentenced Kim Potter to 2 years defends decision by invoking cop who killed George Floyd

    "The scene was chaotic, tense, and rapidly evolving. Officer Potter was required to make a split-second judgment," Judge Chu said during sentencing on Friday.

  • Confrontation between armed protester, armed homeowner prompted Portland shooting rampage

    A protest against police violence was just getting underway near Portland's Normandale Park when a shooting began, authorities said.

  • One way to ease Idaho’s labor shortage? Letting younger teens serve alcohol, retailers say

    A change would lower the legal age to serve and sell alcohol from 19 to 17.

  • Officer says he asked twice if George Floyd should be moved

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights testified at his federal trial Monday that officers considered using a type of restraint known as the hobble because Floyd was kicking and had hurt himself, but that it seemed “excessive” because an ambulance was on the way. Thomas Lane, 38, one of the three officers on trial, said he asked twice if Floyd should be rolled onto his side, and Officer Derek Chauvin told the officers that Fl

  • Trucker protests in Ottawa are winding down after police made 191 arrests and towed 76 vehicles away

    Hundreds of officers moved into the downtown core area and streets outside parliament to disperse the crowd, using pepper spray and mounted police.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • The latest on protests against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa and beyond

    OTTAWA — The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, in Ottawa and various locations across Canada, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. All times eastern: 12:32 p.m. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the force is working with banks on accounts that were frozen as part of federal measures to bring an end to protests in Ottawa and at key border crossings. The government orders under the Emergencies Act allow banks to freeze th

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Flores hired to Steelers staff; lawsuit against NFL proceeds

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecut

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 18, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 18, 2022: "I'm speechless. I thought I had a good chance at a medal this week, more so in the 500 metres where I finished fourth. I had a tough week trying to get over that. It's a big shock to get a medal, it is amazing. It took a lot of belief and a lot of support to turn things around, and I'm really proud." —Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil on his silver medal in the men's 1,000 metres. --- “I’m pretty sad I couldn’t set a

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing