George Floyd protests: Toppled statue of slave trader Edward Colston retrieved from harbour

The toppled statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which was thrown into Bristol Harbour after being pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters, has been retrieved by the city council.

The local authority tweeted it had been fished out and was being taken to "a secure location before later forming part of our museums collection".

"As we run a working harbour, the statue needed to be removed," it added.

It comes as another council plans to take down a statue on Poole Quay of Robert Baden-Powell - a British Army officer and founder of the worldwide Scout movement - following concerns about his actions while in the military and "Nazi sympathies".

A statement from Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said it would be removed "for now" on Thursday to "minimise the risk of any public disorder" and put into "safe storage".

Councillor Vikki Slade, leader of the council, said: "Whilst famed for the creation of the Scouts, we also recognise that there are some aspects of Robert Baden-Powell's life that are considered less worthy of commemoration.

"Therefore, we are removing the statue so that we can properly involve all relevant communities and groups in discussions about its future, including whether a more educational presentation of his life in a different setting might be more appropriate."

Colston made his fortune off the back of the slave trade in the 17th century and helped build schools, churches and homes for the poor in Bristol.

The statue was yanked off its plinth and spray painted before it was dumped in the harbour after thousands signed a petition calling for it to be removed.

Demonstrations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement have been taking place across the UK since the death of George Floyd during his arrest by a white police officer in the US two weeks ago.

There have since been increasing demands to remove the legacy of racism and colonialism from institutions, including monuments of controversial historical figures.

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on Wednesday that "any slave trader should not have a statue".

He added: "I wouldn't be breaking the law to take statues down, it should be done through our democratic process.

"This country is a democracy, a proud democracy and it should be up to local people to decide what they want to do with that statue and any other statue."

Home Secretary Priti Patel had described the toppling of the Colston statue as "utterly disgraceful", while Geoff Palmer, a professor emeritus in the School of Life Sciences at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, told Sky News the removal of history should be carefully considered.

"I think it's a slow removal of history, and part of that is black history," he said.

Activists have drawn up a list of statues they want to see removed on a website called "Topple the Racists".

As well as monuments to former prime ministers and leading figures from Britain's colonial past, targets include pub and street signs and demands to even rename a school and hospital.

The public can add suggestions - and an interactive map gives the locations as well as a description of each memorial.

Labour councils across England and Wales have pledged to begin reviewing such monuments in their areas, and a review of landmarks in the capital including murals, street art, road names, statues and other memorials has been announced by the newly formed Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm.

