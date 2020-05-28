George Floyd protests: One dead in shooting amid riots and looting as Minneapolis mayor appeals for calm

A man has been shot dead near the scene of protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on Monday.

The man was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital, where he later died. A suspect has been arrested.

At a press conference, the police confirmed they are investigating the theory that he was killed by a pawn shop owner who suspected him of looting his store.

Amid clashes between protesters and police, as well as reports of looting and fires being set, a police chief called the protests "heartbreaking".

“Tonight was a different night of protesting than it was just the night before,” he told the assembled media.

The city’s mayor Jacob Frey appealed for calm on social media, urging Minneapolis’s citizens not ”let tragedy beget more tragedy”. Governor Tim Walz also issued a warning: “The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation. For everyone’s safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene.”

