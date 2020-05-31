George Floyd protests – live: Police cars and buildings torched as violent clashes reach Trump Tower and White House on fifth night of unrest

Military Police face off with protesters across from the White House on 30 May 2020 in Washington, DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd raged for a fifth consecutive night on Saturday in cities across the US, from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, with police cars set ablaze and reports of injuries mounting on all sides.

The demonstrations, which began in Minneapolis following Floyd’s death on Monday when a police officer pressed a knee onto his neck until he stopped breathing, have become a national phenomenon as protesters decry years of police brutality against African Americans.

The violent clashes between activists and law enforcement reached the White House and the doors of Trump Towers in New York and Chicago on Saturday night after Donald Trump inflamed the situation with tweets threatening “vicious” retribution.

