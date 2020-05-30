George Floyd protests – live: Trump threatens White House protesters with ‘vicious dogs’ and weapons amid calls for calm after night of deadly unrest across US

People march from the George Floyd vigil at Peninsula Park towards the Justice Center downtown in Portland, Oregon, on Friday 29 March 2020: Dave Killen/The Oregonian/AP

Angry protests continued for a fourth straight night in cities across the US over the death of Minneapolis citizen George Floyd, the African American who was killed when he was pinned to the ground by local police officers and choked with a knee pressed against his throat.

One of the patrolmen involved, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter earlier in the day but that action did nothing to prevent fresh scenes of violence and arson erupting across the city as well as in other locations like Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, Boston and Dallas.

After the National Guard stepped in to try to seize control of the situation, US president Donald Trump praised his own Secret Service agents for protecting him when activists picketed the White House, threatening “most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons” would have been used had they become unruly.

