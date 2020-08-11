George Floyd protests: Lawsuits extend fight against police brutality from streets to courtrooms

Since the eruption of public protests following the death of George Floyd, thousands of complaints have been logged against law enforcement authorities thrust into the midst of unrest across the country.

Perhaps none of the claims stands out more, if only for its novelty, than a federal lawsuit brought last week by four Seattle protesters.

Citing the local police department’s “unbridled” use of chemical agents and projectile weapons, the protesters contended that they had been denied the right to assemble because they could not afford afford helmets, body armor and other protective equipment to ensure their safety. The police have wielded the advantage, they claimed, like a “de-facto protest tax.”

“Only those who have the means to purchase extensive protective gear can engage in First Amendment speech in the streets of Seattle, where (the) police force is not a source of protection but of antagonism for protesters,” the complaint states.

Nearly three months after Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, nightly street clashes are producing new battles in America’s courtrooms and local government boardrooms. A wave of legal action is just beginning its push, while misconduct claims against police officers are streaming into municipal disciplinary offices, challenging the tactics of authorities in Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis and other scenes of major demonstrations.

The constellation of grievances ranges from injuries caused by exposure to tear gas and flying debris in Minneapolis, to the death of a woman in Seattle who was struck by a car during a July 4 demonstration. In Portland, where new rioting broke out Sunday night, a class-action lawsuit was brought on behalf of journalists and legal observers, claiming that they had been unjustly targeted with chemical agents during volatile street clashes.

Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing Floyd’s family in a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis, said the protests raging on in his client’s name have exposed “another kind of brutality” that the courts must confront.

“We have to find a way to transform the pain we see on the faces of those out in the streets to new policy,” Crump said in an interview with USA TODAY. “This is a moment not just for the legal system but for the nation to finally accomplish equal justice for all its citizens.”

The path forward, legal analysts said, likely will not be easy.

Despite recent efforts to strip away special protections for law enforcement, police and other public officials accused of misconduct are often shielded from lawsuits by long-standing legal doctrine known as "qualified immunity."

The provision sets a high bar for pursuing lawsuits involving official misconduct, requiring that officers' behavior must violate "clearly established" laws or constitutional rights. In June, the Supreme Court decided not to take up the issue in its next term.

The pace of the litigation also can be prohibitively slow, especially with a deadly pandemic now limiting court operations across the country.

“Usually, the unfortunate thing in these circumstances is that the damage (claimed in the legal actions) would likely have been done by the time the lawsuit gets decided or settled,” said Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional law expert at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

'Peaceful protesters were teargassed'

