George Floyd killing: sister says police officers should be charged with murder

The sister of George Floyd, the black man killed by police in Minneapolis after an incident captured on video in which an officer knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground, has called for those involved in his death to be charged with murder.

Bridget Floyd said on Wednesday morning that the officers, who were fired on Tuesday, “should be in jail for murder”.

George Floyd, 46, died on Monday. The FBI and authorities in Minnesota have launched investigations into his death. The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck is white.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bridget Floyd struggled to hold back tears as she spoke to NBC’s Today show about the family’s shock and grief.

She said: “Me and my family are taking this very, very hard. It’s very heartbreaking, it’s very disturbing.”

Huge protests took place in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. Police in riot gear fired teargas and rubber bullets into the crowd.

In the footage that emerged of Floyd’s violent detention, he can be heard to shout “I cannot breathe” and “Don’t kill me!” He then becomes motionless, eyes closed, face-first on the road.

On Tuesday evening, the mother of Eric Garner condemned Floyd’s killing. Garner was killed in New York City in July 2014 by a police officer who placed him in an illegal chokehold.

Gwen Carr said: “I was horrified to learn about the death of George Floyd, and to hear him utter the same dying declaration as my son Eric. I offer my deepest condolences to the Floyd family, and I stand with them in their fight to get justice for George.”

She said: “It’s painful but true that black lives continue to be destroyed by police officers in many communities across our country. They keep killing us. and it’s the same story again and again.”

Garner’s death became a focal point for national conversations on race and policing and Garner’s last words, “I can’t breathe”, were chanted by protesters across the US.

Story continues

On Wednesday, a fresh video clip emerged showing officers initially wrestling Floyd out of his car. The footage, broadcast by local station KMSP, shows the police trying to handcuff and arrest Floyd.

New video sent to us shows the moment George Floyd was removed from his vehicle and handcuffed on 38th and Chicago.

Video courtesy of Christopher Belfrey pic.twitter.com/MiIIula4sA

— Alex Lehnert (@AlexLehnertFox9) May 26, 2020

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who spoke alongside Bridget Floyd on Wednesday, said additional video footage “which hasn’t been seen yet” by the public or the authorities had been sent to him by other bystanders and from business surveillance cameras.

Crump said that in some ways, the use of “violent, lethal and excessive force” on Floyd was more disturbing than the treatment of Garner, even, because the officer is seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for up to nine minutes.

“Nine minutes, while he was begging to breath and begging for his life,” Crump told Today.

He said he hoped the killing would be a tipping point for the fairness of the US justice system.

“There cannot be two justice systems, one for black America and one for white America.”

Bridget Floyd said the firing of four officers, whose names have not been released, needed to be followed with stronger action.

She said: “I would like for these officers to be charged with murder, because that’s exactly what they did. They murdered my brother. He was crying for help.”

Leading athletes, including LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Colin Kaepernick, have expressed their anger and grief over the death of George Floyd, the African American man who died after being pinned to the ground by police on Monday.

James, who has spoken out against police brutality in the past, compared the police officer’s stance during the killing of Floyd to Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest in 2016, during which he knelt during the national anthem, sparking a wave of similar action in solidarity across different sports to highlight racial injustice and related incidences of police brutality in the US.