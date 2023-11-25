George Floyd’s Killer Derek Chauvin Reportedly Stabbed in Prison

Former Minneapolis police was serving 21 years in jail for the 2020 death of Floyd

Court TV via AP Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse on June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, has been stabbed in an Arizona prison, according to the Associated Press.

A source familiar with the incident told AP that Chauvin was seriously injured after another inmate attacked him in the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona. The prison is medium-security but has been low-staffed, causing a lack of security, according to AP.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed an unnamed inmate at the Tucson facility was attacked around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

George Floyd

“No employees were injured during the incident,” a BOP statement reads. “Responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued."

“The incarcerated individual was transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation,” the statement concluded.

PEOPLE has reached out to Chauvin’s attorneys for comment.

According to the BOP, the FBI has also been notified of the incident.

In July 2022, Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating the civil rights of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, by keeping his knee pressed on his neck during a May 25, 2020 arrest, which resulted in his death. Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in a federal prison.





