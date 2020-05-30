George Floyd death: Unrest spreads across US

Fire at a petrol station in Minneapolis, which continues to see the worst unrest

Protests against the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis have spread across the United States.

Violence erupted again in the city where George Floyd died, but was also seen in New York, Atlanta, Oakland, Dallas and many other cities across the country.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The greatest anger among protesters remains in Minneapolis, where people defied a city curfew.

Protester in Minneapolis

The city has been accused of not deploying enough police and National Guard on the streets. State Governor Tim Walz accepted responsibility but said simply "there's more of them than us".

Protesters and police in Minneapolis

A number of fires were started in Minneapolis, and fire officials said it was too dangerous to reach all of them.

A car is seen in front of a fire during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis

Mr Walz said the protests had morphed into chaos and "wanton destruction". Several areas saw looting of shops.

A man covers his head with a shopping bag inside a damaged office supplies store in Minneapolis

But the protests were far wider than previous nights since Mr Floyd's death on Monday. Police in Washington were out in force outside the White House, which was briefly locked down. Police fired pepper spray to keep protesters from the building.

Police out in force outside the White House

Police pepper spray in Washington

Tear gas was used to disperse crowds protesting in Oakland in California....

Tear gas was used to disperse crowds protesting in Oakland in California

... while fireworks were thrown onto Freeway 110 North, in Los Angeles, as protesters tried to block roads.

Fireworks were thrown on to Freeway 110 North, in Los Angeles, as protesters tried to block roads

There were also chaotic scenes in Brooklyn, New York, where Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: "We don't ever want to see another night like this."

Chaotic scenes in Brooklyn, New York

Tear gas was fired to disperse protesters both in Detroit...

Tear gas fired in Detroit

... and in Phoenix, Arizona.

Protests in Phoenix, Arizona

Atlanta also saw some ugly scenes, including this burning of a police car, prompting a passionate plea from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Police car burns in Atlanta

All pictures copyrighted