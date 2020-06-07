George Floyd death: Protests 'undoubtedly risk' increasing coronavirus cases, Matt Hancock says

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky News "it is undoubtedly a risk" that the number of coronavirus cases will rise in the UK following the Black Lives Matter protests.

He told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday show: "I support very strongly the argument that is being made by those who are protesting for more equality and against discrimination, but the virus itself doesn't discriminate.

"Gathering in large groups is temporarily against the rules precisely because it increases the risk of the spread of this virus.

"So I would urge people to make their argument, and I will support you in making that argument, but please don't spread this virus which has already done so much damage and we are starting to get under control."

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people across the UK defied government pleas and protested against racism after the death in the US of George Floyd.

Asked if he thought this country was racist, Mr Hancock replied: "I don't, but I do think that there is injustice that needs to be tackled.

"I think that we are one of the most tolerant and open societies in the world, but I think there is always more that can and must be done, especially to empower people to achieve their potential."

He said "thankfully" the protests are "based in response to events in America, rather than here", but he urged protesters to make their argument "in a way that's safe and controls the virus".