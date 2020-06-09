George Floyd death: Joe Biden says his killing will 'change the world'

Joe Biden has said George Floyd "is going to change the world" after speaking to his family ahead of his funeral.

The Democratic US presidential candidate said the killing of Mr Floyd on 25 May in Minneapolis is "one of those great inflection points in American history".

The killing of Mr Floyd, an unarmed African-American, at the hands of police has sparked protests in America and across the world, including the UK.

Video showed a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck. Chauvin has been charged with murder.

Former vice president Mr Biden and his wife, Jill, sat down with Mr Floyd's family in a restaurant in Houston, Texas, on Monday before the private funeral on Tuesday, which will be broadcast live with a recorded message from Mr Biden.

"Jill and I spoke to them about it's hard enough to grieve but it's much harder to do it with the whole world watching," he told CBS.

"They're an incredible family. His little daughter was there, the one who said, 'Daddy's going to change the world', and I think her daddy is going to change the world.

"I think what's happened here is one of those great inflection points in American history, in terms of civil liberties, civil rights and just treating people with dignity."

Lots of protesters in the US have been calling for police forces to lose their funding as Mr Floyd is just one in a long line of black people in America to have died at the hands of the police.

But Mr Biden disagreed with that course of action, suggesting conditions are placed on the amount of funding forces get.

He added: "I don't support defunding the police.

"I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain standards of decency and honourableness.

"And in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community."

Mr Biden also said the Floyd family was "encouraged" by the numbers of white people demonstrating alongside black protesters in the Black Lives Matter marches across the US and the world.

The Democrat has condemned Donald Trump for saying Mr Floyd was "looking down right now and saying this a great thing that's happening for our country" as he announced an unexpected uptick in unemployment figures.

Mr Trump was speaking after the 10th night of anti-racism protests following Mr Floyd's death and said it was "a great day for him".

Mr Biden said the president was "despicable" for trying "to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd" other than his last, which were "I can't breathe".