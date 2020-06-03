George Floyd death: Family demand justice as protesters defy city curfews

The mother of George Floyd's daughter has made an emotional plea for justice, sobbing as she insisted he was a good man "no matter what anybody thinks".

With her six-year-old daughter Gianna clinging to her, Roxie Washington said she wanted all four officers involved in Mr Floyd's death to pay for the killing, which has sparked fierce protests across the US and the world.

"At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna doesn't have a father.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle."

Ms Washington made her remarks during a news conference at Minneapolis City Hall.

"He loved her, he loved her so much," she said.

"I'm here for my baby. I'm here for George because I want justice for him, and I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good."

George Floyd died last week in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes while arresting him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 note in a shop.

:: Listen to Divided States on Apple podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , and Spreaker

Ms Washington was joined by family lawyers and family friend Stephen Jackson, a former NBA basketball player.

"Why do we have to see her pain? I am here to get justice for my brother... and somehow, god dammit, we are going to get it," Mr Jackson said.

Ms Washington's plea came as protests over Mr Floyd's death continued across the US, with around 40 cities imposing curfews.

But there was no repeat of the violent scenes that occurred in the nation's capital on Monday when police fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

In Washington DC, a crowd gathered outside Lafayette Park near the White House.

The crowd started thinning out on its own after 8pm - an hour after a curfew went into place - with a few hundred remaining, chanting at police.

Story continues

Around 1,600 army troops have been deployed to the Washington region.

They are not yet involved in policing the protests but a Pentagon spokesman said they were on "heightened alert status".

In New York, there were arrests as thousands of demonstrators remained on the streets after its 8pm curfew and there were scattered reports of looting.

Some businesses, fearing a repeat of the violence of the day before, had boarded up their windows

However, mayor Bill de Blasio rejected calls from Donald Trump to bring in the National Guard after the president tweeted that "lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart".

Other marches took place in Portland, Miami, Houston, Boston and Seattle - where people lay on the floor with their hands behind their back to mimic the position George Floyd was in.

Some protesters in Los Angeles also stayed on the streets as they ignored the 6pm curfew.

Sky's reporter at the scene, in Hollywood, said it appeared that police wanted to avoid confrontation.

Demonstrations have also spread around the world, and in Paris riot officers fired tear gas as protesters who threw missiles and set fires during an unauthorised demonstration against police violence and racial injustice.

Several thousand people had previously rallied peacefully for two hours around the main Paris courthouse in homage to George Floyd and to Adama Traore, a French black man who died in police custody.

Police had banned the protest because of coronavirus restrictions that banned any gathering of more than 10 people.