George Floyd death: Black Lives Matter protests 'absolutely need to go ahead', says Shaun Bailey

Breaking up protests over the death of George Floyd to maintain social distancing guidance risk "bottling up" tension that may lead to violence, London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has said.

Thousands of Black Lives Matter activists have gathered in the capital this week to demonstrate, and many are expected to defy pleas from Health Secretary Matt Hancock with more mass gatherings across the weekend.

Speaking at Friday's Downing Street coronavirus briefing, Mr Hancock said that while he was "appalled" about the death of Mr Floyd, people should avoid large protests so that they can adhere to social distancing.

But Shaun Bailey, the Conservatives' choice to take on Sadiq Khan in next year's delayed London mayoral election, has said stopping people from demonstrating would only "store up trouble for the summer".

"If we do not allow this tension to be answered, if it is bottled up, then it will just spill out into the summer and be very tough for the police," the Tory hopeful told Sky News.

"So in some sense, they absolutely need to go ahead, but it must be done with social distancing and must be done as safely as possible.

"People must wear masks - and if you have already been on a protest, please think of it as having already had your go and stay away, and let people express themselves so we can move past this point.

"This is a very, very tough situation for us all, but there are a few things we all have to take into account.

"If this very real tension and fear is not allowed a pressure valve to release, we'll be storing up trouble for summer."

Mr Hancock used Friday's news briefing to reiterate government rules that only groups of up to six can meet outdoors, and that everyone must observe social distancing of two metres.

Pressed on whether he was contradicting that advice, Mr Bailey said: "Let's be clear - if you are protesting, then you're taking a risk with your own health and your community's health.

"Nobody's saying this is simple or desirable from a health point of view, but there has to be some way of releasing this pressure in the community.

"People want to get this issue out there and talked about."

He added: "Although we live in a much better situation (than in the US) from a race-relations point of view, it is still not perfect and people have grievances."

The demonstrations that have already taken part in London this week have been largely peaceful, only marred by scuffles outside Downing Street.

Among those to take part in the protests was Star Wars actor John Boyega, who spoke out over high-profile cases of violence against black people in the US and the UK during a passionate address in Hyde Park.

The death of Mr Floyd while in custody was the latest incident to highlight the issue of police brutality against black people in America, and it sparked protests across the US and in other countries around the world.

Mr Floyd, 46, died after white officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 25 May.

Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder, while other officers present have also been fired and are now facing charges.