George Floyd Cops Turn on Each Other, Request Separate Trials

Minneapolis prosecutors argued Friday that the four ex-cops charged in George Floyd’s death should face a single jury after participating in the May 25 incident “together”—but their lawyers argued a collective trial would be against the “interest of justice” in the latest indication the men are turning on each other.

During a court appearance, attorneys for Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng argued each of their clients should get their own trial, highlighting the media scrutiny of the case and the differing roles each played in the tragic arrest.

In filings prior to Friday’s hearing, each officer pointed a finger at the other. Attorneys for Lane and Kueng argued they were only following Chauvin’s lead—while Chauvin’s lawyer argued Floyd would be alive if the rookie cops called an ambulance sooner.

Minneapolis PD Trained Officers to Use the Neck Restraint That Killed George Floyd: Docs

Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, claimed Friday “there are going to be side attacks” if all four officers face a trial together, and stressed that the men are already facing an uphill battle after prosecutors made public statements about the case.

“I’ve never had a case where the prosecution announces on TV my client is guilty,” Paule said.

Special Attorney for the State Neal Katyal, however, argued separate trials would “delay justice for months, if not years,” and would be “traumatizing” for witnesses who would have to testify multiple times.

“The community should not be put through the trauma of four separate verdict days,” Katyal said, adding that the defenses posed by the officers are not “antagonistic.”

Later in the hearing, the prosecutor slammed an expected defense argument that Floyd overdosed during the arrest, sarcastically stating that attorneys believe Floyd took “just the right amount to overdose the exact moment when the officer’s knee was on his neck for 8 minutes.”

On Friday, Hennepin County Judge Peter A. Cahill disqualified four prosecutors with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office from the participating in the prosecution, claiming their decision to meet with the medical examiner who performed Floyd’s autopsy two days after his death was “sloppy.” The barred prosecutors, including Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, can now only participate in the trial as witnesses.

Cahill had previously set a March 8, 2021 trial date for one or all of the officers, almost nine months after 46-year-old Floyd was killed in police custody after allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.

Chauvin, 44, is facing second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. The other three have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.

Cop’s Knee Was on George Floyd’s Neck for Almost 9 Minutes

All four officers have requested the trial move out of the “Twin cities area” due to the excessive amount of publicity. Cahill said Friday that, before a decision is made on where the trial will take place, he wanted residents to get a detailed questionnaire to see what effect pretrial publicity could have on a future jury.

“There is not a county or state in this country that has not had publicity in the George Floyd case,” Cahill said Friday. Arguing jurors might feel pressure to find the four men guilty, Thao’s attorney fired back: “We have had cities ablaze because of these cases.”

Floyd’s death prompted residents in all 50 states and dozens of countries to take to the streets for both peaceful and destructive protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

While the four men were fired a day after footage of the arrest was released, prosecutors argued in court filings the men should be criminally charged together for Floyd’s “murder.”

“Here, all four defendants worked together to murder Floyd: Chauvin, Kueng, and Lane pinned Floyd face-down, while Thao stopped the crowd from intervening, enabling the other defendants to maintain their positions. Defendants also discussed and coordinated their actions throughout the incident,” prosecutor said, pointing to body-camera video and witness accounts.

Story continues