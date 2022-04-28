George Ezra will kick off Bafta TV awards with special red carpet performance

George Ezra will kick off the Bafta television awards with a red carpet performance of his new single Green Green Grass.

The Brit award-winning singer, 28, will lead the celebrations on Sunday May 8 ahead of the star-studded ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

BBC Radio One presenter Vick Hope and TV presenter Zeze Millz will host the red carpet show.

In case that wasn't enough excitement, @george_ezra will open the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards with an exclusive performance! #VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/JiaIBbgrgL — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2022

Ezra said: “I am looking forward to some fun on the Bafta red carpet next Sunday with my band.

“It will be an honour to perform at the biggest night on TV and amongst some incredibly talented stars.”

The red carpet show will be streamed on Bafta’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Hits radio presenter and reality TV personality Sam Thompson will take over Bafta’s Instagram account to bring those at home closer to the action.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to a full in-person ceremony back at the Royal Festival Hall on May 8 and are so excited that the wonderfully talented George Ezra will be kicking off the evening with a live performance of his brand new single live from the red carpet.

“We are also thrilled to have Vick Hope and Zeze Millz as our red carpet hosts, as well as Sam Thompson leading the charge as our dedicated social media host.

“Together, they will bring viewers all of the excitement of the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards directly to their homes.”

Red Carpet Host Announcement Alert! We're so excited that @SamThompsonUK @ZezeMillz & @VickNHope will be bringing you even closer to the action at the #VirginMediaBAFTAs. Join them live on our social channels on Sunday 8 May from 2pm ahead of the show at 6pm on @BBCOne! pic.twitter.com/fFMXAsDPoK — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2022

Channel Four series It’s A Sin, written and created by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, leads the Bafta television award nominations.

The series tracked a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the ’80s and early ’90s.

The show’s 11 nominations, comprising five in the craft categories and six in the television awards categories, include nods for Davies in the best writer: drama category and singer Olly Alexander for leading actor for his role as Ritchie Tozer.

Actor and comedian Richard Ayoade will return to host the ceremony, which will be broadcast from 6pm on BBC One.