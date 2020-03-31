George Ezra's teacher mum asked him to offer his music to PE with Joe Wicks

Joe Wicks had backing music to his PE lesson for the first time tahnks to George Ezra's mum. (PA)

George Ezra offered Body Coach Joe Wicks’ his music for use in his daily PE workouts - revealing it was his mum’s idea.

The fitness vlogger has been holding weekday fitness sessions for children who are off school as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday March 31st he led his workout with backing music for the first time after Ezra, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran granted him permission to use their songs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ezra, 26, revealed on Instagram: “Yesterday my mum rang me on her lunch break. She's a teacher at a primary school and each morning her and the kids are tuning in for PE with Joe. Joe mentioned that it was a shame that there was no music on during the classes but because of copyright issues he couldn't use songs in the background.

Read more: Joe Wicks' daughter gatecrashes his daily YouTube workout

“My mum suggested I offer Joe and the kids my songs to use. I got in touch with Joe and we made it happen.

George Ezra has lent his music to Joe Wicks' PE lesson. (AP)

“The coolest thing is that all royalties made from the songs being used are going directly to the NHS! I'd like to say a huge thank you to Joe for being the worlds fitness coach throughout all of this and an even bigger thank you to my amazing mum and all the other incredible teachers up and down the country for everything they're doing.”

Read more: Joe Wicks teaches PE lesson with broken bone

Wicks thanked Ezra, Lipa and Sheeran for letting them use his music and asked his 1.97 million followers what they thought of having a backing track to the PE lessons.

The personal trainer is live streaming the workouts from his own living room and last week was interrupted by his two-year-old daughter Indie.

Wicks quickly improvised, getting her to her in the session by helping him to demonstrate doing a squat as they held hands.