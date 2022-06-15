George Ezra Addresses Decision To Remove Death Lyric From Queen's Jubilee Performance

George Ezra performing during the Jubilee celebrations (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images)

George Ezra performing during the Jubilee celebrations (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images)

George Ezra has explained the decision to remove a lyric about death from his performance at the Queen’s Jubilee celebratory concert.

Earlier this month, George was one of the A-list performers who took to the stage outside Buckingham Palace in honour of the 96-year-old monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

However, fans watching at home quickly picked up on the fact that during his rendition of the song Green Green Grass, he took out the lyric: “You better throw a party on the day that I die.”

During Tuesday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, George was asked about the censored lyric, admitting he was asked by organisers to remove the line.

'As you can imagine when you're playing for the royal family. When they say jump. you jump!'@george_ezra explains why one line from his song was cut for his Jubilee performance. pic.twitter.com/9yUCm4CXkL — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 15, 2022

“When you’re playing for the Royal Family, when they say ‘jump’, you jump, you don’t question it,” he told Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.

The Shotgun singer continued: “My take on it was that it was going to make it more obvious to change it, and the thing is it kind of turned out that way.

“It’s the thing that I get asked about a lot now and I just say, ‘Well, I wasn’t going to fight back, was I?’.”

George previously told The Sun: “I don’t know if it came from the royals or the producers of the show, but it’s pretty obvious that if you’re playing for the Royal Family and the powers that be say, ‘We don’t want you to sing that lyric,’ then you’re not going to argue.”

Other performers on the night included Diana Ross, Eurovision singer Sam Ryder and Rod Stewart, whose rendition of Sweet Caroline also raised eyebrows.

