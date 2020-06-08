George Conway Gets Twitter Users To Offer Trump Some All-Too-Honest New Slogans
Conservative attorney George Conway got #TrumpSlogans to trend over the weekend after offering President Donald Trump some unsolicited help to restart his flagging reelection campaign.
Conway ― a persistent Trump critic despite the fact that he’s married to counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway ― shared a Washington Post report that said the campaign is searching for a new slogan.
He tweeted:
That’s the ticket—a slogan—that’ll fix everything!!
I’ll start.
“Trump 2020: He may be a nutjob, but he’s OUR nutjob!”#TrumpSlogans https://t.co/ombtUbvLXe pic.twitter.com/qI3YQOhQji
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 8, 2020
Trump in 2018 said his new slogan would be “Keep America Great,” which has since turned up on his trademark red hats. But he’s also continued to use 2016 slogan, “Make America Great Again” and at times asked his rally crowds to choose between the two.
Now, the Post report suggests, he may change tact again with another new slogan.
“When the president decides, there will be a new slogan and there will be new ads,” an unnamed source told the Post.
Odds are, it won’t be any of these mocking suggestions solicited by Conway:
“Not everyone died.” #TrumpSlogans https://t.co/2eQCE9NA8e
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 8, 2020
“I alone can fix what I alone did” #TrumpSlogans
— Chaztastic (@realCW3) June 8, 2020
MAKE AMERICA GATED AGAIN! #TrumpSlogans pic.twitter.com/PPawURYCYE
— Fohtohgirl💎 (@fohtohgirl) June 8, 2020
"Trump 2020 - People are dying to re-elect me."#TrumpSlogans
— Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) June 8, 2020
“Putin America First” #TrumpSlogans
— Gabe Lopez (@gabelopezsongs) June 8, 2020
#TrumpSlogans
"Trump 2020: 100K+ people looking down from heaven thankful to have helped the economy!" https://t.co/F1o3nhYbqt
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) June 8, 2020
“Trump 2020: You can say you won with Individual-1” #TrumpSlogans https://t.co/vfKU9KYSPv
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 8, 2020
"Trump 2020: He hasn't killed EVERYBODY. Yet." #TrumpSlogans
— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) June 8, 2020
My slogan contribution for #TrumpSlogans
LOCK ME UP
— Summer (@Summer73317133) June 8, 2020
“Trump 2020: Make Extortion Great Again” #TrumpSlogans https://t.co/nH0L2tmDdQ
— Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) June 8, 2020
#TrumpSlogans
See? I DID build a wall! pic.twitter.com/7fdeCtDOvO
— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) June 8, 2020
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.