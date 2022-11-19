George Conway Has Dire Prediction About Republican 'Looney-Bin Caucus'

Mary Papenfuss
George Conway Has Dire Prediction About Republican 'Looney-Bin Caucus'

Conservative attorney George Conway warned Friday of the chaos a Republican “looney-bin caucus” would wreak in the House next year.

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson had just used the term on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to refer to a glut of election deniers among the incoming Republicans in the House following the midterm elections. Several of them hogged microphones over the weekend to promise investigations into things Democratic, particularly the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

These are the same lawmakers Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will have to satisfy to be voted House speaker.

Conway predicted that the members of the MAGA contingent in the House will be driven to constantly up the stakes as they jockey for attention in an increasingly crowded field, and said it’s only going to get worse.

“The ‘looney-bin caucus’ runs for reelection in districts that are purely red, and they have to cater to the MAGA base,” Conway explained. “It’s all about them getting their pusses on Fox News and talking about Hunter Biden and all of this stuff — and impeaching Joe Biden. And that’s what we’re going to see” as they all compete for prominence, he noted, “because that’s what gets them ... reelected.”

Robinson was skeptical that McCarthy would temper his overtures to MAGA Republicans once he nails down the speaker position. He has the nomination but still must court votes.

“Remember, he’s still running for speaker. He still has to get those 218 votes on the floor to be speaker, and he’s got to get them from the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan, and you know, all the Republicans out there in the looney-bin caucus,” Robinson explained.

He added: “You could take an optimistic reading, if you didn’t know Kevin McCarthy, that he’s playing to them now and that maybe when he becomes speaker things will change. However, I know Kevin McCarthy ― I don’t think it’s going to change.”

