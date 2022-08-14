George Conway: Current Probe Is 'Shortest Distance Between Trump And Orange Jumpsuit'

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read

The current investigation of White House documents seized last week by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago is the “shortest distance between Donald Trump and an orange [prison] jumpsuit,” conservative attorney George Conway told CNN’s Jim Acosta.

The potential case against Trump appears “so simple,” Conway noted Saturday. In particular, if the documents contain material about national security and nuclear weapons, as has been reported, “I don’t know what the defense” could be.

“And we haven’t really heard anything remotely approaching a rationale, logical defense” about why Trump stashed boxes of “unauthorized” documents from the White House that should legally have been held by the National Archives, he added.

FBI agents last Monday collected around 20 boxes of items from Trump’s residence, including 11 sets of classified information, some of it top secret material.

The former president is now being probed for possible violation of the Espionage Act, obstruction of an investigation, and removing or destroying records.

Trump has offered a carousel of excuses for why the boxes were stashed at his Mar-a-Lago home and golf resort, claiming he would have returned them if asked, because he takes work home like everyone else, and he had already declassified everything, anyway. (White House documents belong to the National Archives, under the Presidential Records Act, declassified or not.)

He has also said anything found at his Florida estate was planted by the FBI.

Conway, the husband of former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, said he believes the “craziness” of some of those desperate claims indicates that Trump may “realize the jeopardy he’s in.”

Acosta wondered why Trump has not yet explained why he had the documents’ information in the first place.

Conway responded: “There’s no valid reason.” He’s a “narcissist,” who believes “everything belongs to him,” Conway added.

Check out the full interview here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

