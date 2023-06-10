George Conway Breaks Down 'Powerful' Evidence In Unsealed Trump Indictment

George Conway appeared Friday on CNN to discuss the most “devastating” aspects of the indictment linked to former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Conway, a conservative lawyer and longtime Trump critic, spoke about the obstruction portion of the federal indictment unsealed earlier in the day. He proceeded to share how, according to the text, Trump told his attorneys in May 2022 that “I don’t want anybody looking through my boxes” following a grand jury subpoena for documents, and suggested ways to respond to the Justice Department.

“What happens if we just don’t respond at all?” Trump is quoted as saying in the indictment. “Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?”

“He’s asking his lawyer to lie,” said Conway, adding that this is why a judge in Washington ordered “all the legal testimony, all of his lawyers testify.”

“That’s what’s so devastating here,” Conway continued. “The directness of his contact with the obstruction is so short. It’s such a short distance between him and the obstructive act.”

He went on to contrast Trump with President Richard Nixon, who had a “long chain of people” leading up to him in attempts to obstruct the Watergate investigation in the 1970s.

“Trump is here in the boxes, messing with the boxes, moving them around at his at his home, in his bathroom, over a toilet,” said Conway, who announced earlier this year that he and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway were getting a divorce.

“It’s crazy how powerful this evidence is. And you could just take one-tenth of this and you have a case that’s airtight.”

