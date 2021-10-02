George ‘Commander Cody’ Frayne Dies: Boogie-Woogie Rocker With ‘Hot Rod Lincoln’ Hit Was 77
George Frayne, aka pioneering alt-country rocker Commander Cody, died earlier this week at his Saratoga Springs, N.Y. home of esophageal cancer. He was 77 and his death was confirmed by former bandmate John Tichy.
Frayne, the frontman for the band Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen, was a part of the late ’60s San Francisco music scene, but later became strongly associated with the burgeoning live music movement in Austin, Texas. The group used variations on Western swing, jump blues, rockabilly and boogie-woogie, inspiring the legions of roots-rock and Americana musicians to come.
More from Deadline
Michael Tylo Dies: 'Guiding Light', 'The Young And The Restless' Actor Was 73
Tommy Kirk Dies: Child Star Of 'Old Yeller', 'The Shaggy Dog' Was 79
Melissa Yandell Smith Dies: 'Nomadland' Actress, American Conservatory Theatre Executive Was 64
In 1971, the band released its first album, Lost in the Ozone, which scored its only Top 10 hit with a cover of Charlie Ryan’s 1955 rockabilly song, Hot Rod Lincoln, a frantic, speed-talking ode to wayward hot rodding.
They arrested me and they put me in jail
And called my pappy to throw my bail.
And he said, “Son, you’re gonna’ drive me to drinkin’
If you don’t stop drivin’ that hot … rod … Lincoln!
Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen became something of a cult favorite during its ten year ride, doing more than 200 live shows a year in various bars and small venues. Their 1974 album Live From Deep in the Heart of Texas, recorded at Armadillo World Headquarters in Austin, was once ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the top 100 albums of all-time.
Frayne is survived by his wife, Sue Casanova, and his stepdaughter, Sophia Casanova.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5ZycJC-pmo?version=3&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://deadline.com&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
Best of Deadline
Emmy Predictions 2022: What Could Be Grabbing The Gold A Year From Now?
What's New On HBO Max For October 2021: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & Movies
New On Netflix For October 2021: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Series, Movies & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.