George Cohen: England’s 1966 World Cup winner who fought battles on and off the pitch

Jim van Wijk
·4 min read
(PA)
(PA)

George Cohen may have collected only one trophy during his playing career, but a winners' medal from the 1966 World Cup final secured the defender a place in English football history.

Cohen, who has died aged 83, played all of his club football with Fulham and, but for an untimely injury to then regular England right-back Jimmy Armfield, he may never have been handed the opportunity to become an established member of Sir Alf Ramsey's team.

Just as useful an asset in supporting the attack on the overlap as he was tracking back, it was no surprise to see Ramsey turn to the dependable Cohen when a knee problem ruled out Blackpool's Armfield, who had gained wide acclaim for his performances as England reached the quarter-finals of the 1962 World Cup in Chile, where they lost to eventually champions Brazil.

Cohen made his England debut at right-back in a victory against Uruguay in May 1964. Just over two years later, he would be celebrating the game's greatest prize.

Born in Kensington, London, on October 22, 1939, his father, who was a gas fitter, had urged the young Cohen to "use his brains" rather than press on with his love of boxing and so, after considering a career as an electrician, eventually he joined Fulham, the team he supported, aged 17 with a monthly wage of £28.

(PA)
(PA)

Cohen would go on to play more than 450 games for the west London club, whom he helped win promotion to the top flight in 1958-59, until he was forced into early retirement aged 29 through a knee injury, going on to embark on a career in property development.

His 37th and last appearance for England came in November 1967, a 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland at Wembley. In 2000, he received an MBE along with four other members of the World Cup-winning XI who had yet to be honoured.

Life after football, though, was to prove just as tough a battle as shackling the game's most tricky wingers had been on the pitch for the man once described by George Best as the finest full-back he had ever taken on.

Aged just 36, Cohen was diagnosed with bowel cancer, having been left feeling exhausted after going out running near his Tunbridge Wells home.

"My world was turned upside down. This can't be happening to me - I am George Cohen, England footballer, athlete, indestructible. I was a world champion and I was still very fit," he recalled in his autobiography.

"One day I felt invincible and the next the doctors put me in a side room at the Royal Marsden for people who weren't going to make it and started talking about getting my affairs in order.

(PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

"(My wife) Daphne told the doctors, 'We're not getting his affairs in order, because he's not going anywhere'."

Slowly, the Cohen family looked towards a recovery, only for the disease to resurface just 18 months later, which this time required a colonoscopy and left them once again facing an uncertain future.

More health issues would follow, with Cohen needing specialist chemotherapy and radiotherapy on an inoperable tumour in his back. Eventually, Cohen, who, like many of his old team-mates, later decided to sell his World Cup medal to help provide financial security for his family, was given the all-clear in 1990.

Only three years later, World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore died of the disease aged 51. Cohen continued to work as an active patron for the Bobby Moore Fund.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

There were also family bereavements to overcome, Cohen's father having died of lung cancer and, in 1971, his mother killed when she was run over by a juggernaut.

His brother Peter, father to England rugby player and 2003 World Cup winner Ben, died from head injuries after being attacked when trying to break up a fight outside a Northampton nightclub in October 2000. The former defender remained a regular at his beloved Craven Cottage.

He acted as a matchday host in the George Cohen Restaurant, while his World Cup medal now hangs proudly in Fulham's trophy room and outside he has been immortalised in a statue which was unveiled in 2016 to mark half a century since England's triumph at Wembley. Cohen is survived by wife Daphne, whom he married in 1962, and sons Andrew and Anthony.

Latest Stories

  • Bears' Jenkins may practice this week after neck injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins might practice this week after being carted from the field with a neck injury. Jenkins was at the team's practice facility Tuesday, two days after he was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Matt Eberflus said “it's a possibility” Jenkins practices this week with Chicago set to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The Bears held a walkthrough on Tuesday. “He’s here, engaged, walking around, moving ar

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Leafs all-offence unit might not be answer to power-play struggles

    Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe rolled out five-forwards on the power play against Washington, with Mitch Marner at the point but despite the team's struggles with the man-advantage, the Maple Leafs might be better served with Rasmus Sandin in the long-run.

  • Senators-Red Wings game postponed due to severe winter storm brewing in Ontario

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators' game Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed due to a severe winter storm forecast for much of Ontario. The game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. ET. The Senators are scheduled to host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. With Friday's game rescheduled, they will next play Tuesday against Boston at the Canadian Tire Centre. “While unfortunate that we have to postpone the game, the safety of our players, fans, staff and t

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Canada drops a dozen spots in FIFA rankings after poor World Cup showing

    Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.

  • Colts continue to seek answers after historic collapse

    INDIANPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday still believes the Indianapolis Colts made the right calls in Saturday's inexplicable loss at Minnesota. The interim coach contends they didn't play too conservatively after taking a 33-0 halftime lead and has no regrets about trying a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-inches that came up short rather than attempting a long field goal to extend their lead late in regulation. Regardless, the 39-36 overtime loss that capped the NFL's largest comeback in league histor

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Wilson's up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as he and the New York Jets could've hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd. Then came the second half. And a devastating ending. Wilson had a costly interception to open the third quarter and the offense mostly stumbled after a promising start in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dealt a huge blow to New York's playoff hopes. “Just the up

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win in the opener of a rare two-game series between the clubs in San Jose. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the S

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a