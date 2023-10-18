Several A-List actors met with leaders of SAG-AFTRA on Tuesday to discuss the state contract negotiations following the decision by studio leaders to walk away from talks last week.

Among those who participated in the virtual chat were George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Ben Affleck and Tyler Perry.

“We meet with members of all profiles every day and we won’t be commenting on those private conversations,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement provided to TheWrap.

The talks come just shy of a week after the studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers abruptly walked away from discussions citing differences over a proposed revenue sharing scheme on streaming services, pegged to subscribers.

Individuals with knowledge of the studios’ position on things told TheWrap the decision to walk away came down to a proposal from guild leaders on Oct. 11 that studios agree to a flat $1 per subscriber, per year fee for all streaming services. That proposal was a step back from the guild’s previous demand, a 1% fee taken from streaming revenue.

After negotiations concluded — with the expectation that talks would resume on Oct. 12 — the studio CEOs who have assumed a commanding role in talks on behalf of AMPTP decided to quit.

One individual from the studio side of the disagreement dismissed that as “socialist” when speaking to TheWrap several days later.

While details about the conversations are not public, Deadline, which first reported on the meeting, reported that all participants were supportive of the guild’s stance.

George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Ben Affleck Meet With SAG-AFTRA Leaders Over Stalled Strike Talks appeared first on TheWrap.