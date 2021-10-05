George Clooney says he won’t let Amal watch Batman & Robin because he wants her to ‘still have respect’ for him

George Clooney has reflected on his role in Batman & Robin, the 1997 film that many consider the worst superhero movie of all time.

The actor, who played Batman, was asked in a Variety interview whether he will be reprising his role in The Flash alongside other previous caped crusaders Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

“They didn’t ask me,” Clooney replied. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when The Flash comes by.”

“He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s wife Amal said, with Clooney adding: “There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me.’”

Clooney played the superhero in Joel Schumacher’s infamous movie opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. He has previously called the project “a waste of money”.

The star is currently promoting his new film The Tender Bar, a coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan.

The Tender Bar is the first project Clooney and Affleck have worked on together since they produced the 2012 political thriller Argo.

Clooney joked that it took nine years for them to make another movie together because Affleck “screwed up the Batman franchise that I made so solid”.

