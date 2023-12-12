George Clooney Says He's 'Embarrassed' of His Red Carpet Looks When Next to Glamorous Wife Amal

"My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now," the actor and director quipped when asked about his powerhouse wife

Neil P. Mockford/Getty, Karwai Tang/WireImage George Clooney and Amal Clooney

George Clooney could probably do with some style cues from his elegant wife Amal Clooney.

Since making their red carpet debut as a married couple at the 2015 Golden Globes, the actor, 62, and human rights lawyer, 45, have become one of the best dressed couples in Hollywood.

But, when speaking to ET at The Boys on the Boat Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 11, George — who directed and produced the movie — admitted that he isn’t as confident in his looks as opposed to his wife's high-fashion outfits.

"I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, 1,000 times,” he told the outlet, noting that Amal “cleans up” well for a high-profile event.

Kevin Winter/Getty George and Amal Clooney attend "The Boys in the Boat" Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 11

George then joked that sometimes he feels “slighted” by all the attention Amal receives.

"My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now," he said. "I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as 'Amal Clooney's husband' because, honestly, I was dead otherwise,” he said of Amal, who’s received many honors in her name for her work including the DVF Leadership Award back in August.

Mat Hayward/Getty Amal and George Clooney attends a screening of his film "The Boys In The Boat" in Seattle on Dec. 7

Yet, the two’s combined star power — and love — at the buzzy event on Monday night made for one super chic appearance.

Amal glammed up in a bright yellow Versace gown (which she paired with Cartier jewels and a gold clutch), while George spruced up in a classic black suit styled with a navy blue shirt, the top left unbuttoned for a laid-back feel.

Kicking off The Boys on the Boat press circuit earlier this month, the parents of six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, wore coordinating couple’s looks to a Seattle screening — she in a 16Arlington red sequined dress and on-trend silver heels and he in a gray coat over a navy turtleneck and slacks.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Amal and George Clooney at the 2023 DVF Awards during the Venice International Film Festival

Back at home, George has been perfecting one thing for sure: his relatable Santa Claus parenting tricks, just in time for the holidays.

At The Boys on the Boat premiere, the Oscar-winning actor spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about the one trick he has up his sleeve to keep the holiday spirit alive and well for his kids.

“They're still all into the Santa thing, which is very helpful, because when my kids are acting poorly, let's say in July, I have a call from Santa,” George said.

“And I go, ‘Hey Santa, how's it going?’ And he's like, ‘Everything's going good. How are the kids?’ And I go, ‘Well, I don't know. Kids, how are you guys doing?’ They're like, [whining]. And then I get away with it,” he continued of teasing the pair.

Adding that he cast a “friend” as Santa, George noted, “I actually have a buddy whose phone comes up ‘Santa.'"



