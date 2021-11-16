George Clooney reveals 'very emotional' moment he and Amal decided to become parents

George Clooney is opening up about the "very emotional" moment he and his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, decided to become parents.

The actor, 60, recalled the intimate decision during Monday's episode of the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, telling host Maron that he used to never wanted to walk down the aisle again, let alone have children.

That all changed, however, when Amal, 43, came into his life.

"Listen, I didn't want to get married," Clooney said. "I didn't want to have kids, and then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I fell madly in love, and I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different."

According to Clooney, he and Amal had been married for a year when they decided on a walk outside a friend's house that they wanted to have children.

"They had a kid there (at the house), which was loud and obnoxious, and I was like, 'Oh (expletive),' and we went outside for a walk," Clooney said. "(Amal) said, 'So, we're awfully lucky in life,' and I said, 'Yeah, we are, and we're lucky we found each other.'... And she said, 'It seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.' "

George and Amal Clooney pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Tender Bar' during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival in London, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Clooney said a minute of silence followed.

"I don't think either of us had made a decision," he continued. "And then I just said, 'Well, I mean, if you're in,' and she said, 'I think we should try.' I have to say, it was very emotional, because I really was convinced that wasn't my lot in life and was comfortable with that."

Clooney also recalled finding out they were expecting twins, describing the moment their doctor showed him Amal's sonogram.

"I'm like, 'Baby boy, fantastic.' And then they said, 'And the other one is a girl.' And I was like, 'Oh (expletive),' " he said. "I was gobsmacked, because I was kind of up for one."

Though Clooney expected to have only one kid, he said he loves being a dad of two. He and Amal welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017.

"And thank God they have each other," he said. "During the pandemic they were together."

Clooney and Amal wed in Venice in 2014. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in November 2020, Clooney recalled his proposal to the lawyer and how Amal took her time in deciding whether or not to accept.

"We never talked about marriage when we were dating, and I asked her out of the blue," the actor said. "Took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for, like, 20 minutes. I finally said, 'Look I'm going to throw my hip out.' "

But Clooney added there is "no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me."

"No question about it," he continued. "It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: George Clooney details 'emotional' decision to have kids with Amal