George Clooney Reveals 'Terrible Mistake' of Letting Twins Learn a Language He Doesn't Speak

George and Amal Clooney have found themselves in a tricky situation with their twins.

Appearing on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, the couple talked about their 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, with host Gayle King, who asked if the kids are "chatty."

"We've made a terrible mistake," Clooney shared, explaining, "We taught them Italian."

"But we don't speak Italian," he added, "so we've armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don't really know what they're saying."

Confirming the twins speak both Italian and French, Clooney teased, "I'm from Kentucky, English is my second language."

Getting back to what's delightful about the twins at this age, Amal noted that Alexander is "a big prankster."

Amal explained that George has taught his son a bunch of tricks that the little one now likes to use on Dad himself.

George then revealed that while his son's favorite superhero is Batman, he's not impressed with knowing his dad used to portray him.

"I go, 'you know, I was Batman,' and he goes, 'yeah, but not anymore,' " the actor said with a laugh, adding, "if only he knew how true that was."

Clooney also joked about the language barrier with his twins when asked about what interests they might have later in life.

Asked whether the twins might be interested in acting one day, Clooney told Entertainment Tonight at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet that, "They can do whatever they want."

"My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."