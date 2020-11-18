George Clooney gave 14 of his oldest friends $1m in cash, just because

Photo credit: Getty Images

If George Clooney wasn't already on your list of dream dinner party guests, he will be now, after the actor revealed he once gave 14 of his best friends $1million in cash. Just casual things, then.

The latest addition to the list of 'celebrities doing nice things' comes from the Ocean's 11 actor, who opened up about a stunt he pulled on his oldest pals in a new interview with GQ.

Clooney, now 59, explained that in 2013 his sci-fi thriller Gravity ended up being more successful than predicted, meaning he was on the receiving end of more money than anticipated.

"I thought, what I do have are these guys who've all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another. I've slept on their couches when I was broke," he said in the interview.

"They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I've helped them over the years. We're all good friends. And I thought, you know, without them I don't have any of this.

"And we're all really close, and I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they're all in the will. So why the f*** am I waiting to get hit by a bus?"

At the time, George had not yet met wife Amal Clooney, and wasn't planning on having children (the pair now have twins), so decided to share the wealth and success with pals instead.

In order to pull the stunt off, the actor had to collect $14 million (£10.4 million) in cash from a secret location in downtown Los Angeles, and transport it in a "florist" van with his assistant and "a couple of security guys".

"And we brought it up, and I bought 14 Tumi bags, and then I packed in a million bucks, cash, which isn't as much as you think it is, weight-wise, into these Tumi bags."

The next day, he invited his chosen friends over to his house. "I held up a map and I just pointed to all the places I got to go in the world and all the things I've got to see because of them. And I said: 'How do you repay people like that?'

"And I said: 'Oh, well: How about a million bucks?' And the fun part about it was: That was the 27th, the 28th of September. A year later, on the 27th of September, just by happenstance, was the day I got married."

What. A. Story.

Do you think George Clooney wants a 15th best friend?

