George Clooney-Brad Pitt Project Lands at Apple With Jon Watts Directing

Apple Studios has landed the hot movie package starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt with Jon Watts directing that’s been the subject of a feverish bidding war, according to two sources with knowledge of the project.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Watts will write, direct and produce with Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment producing. Lionsgate, Sony, Netflix, Universal, Amazon, Annapurna and Warner Bros. are also said to have circled the project that would see a reunion of the “Ocean’s 11” stars.

According to Deadline, which broke the news of the acquisition, a theatrical release is also part of the agreement.

The film is said to focus on two fixers who get the same gig.

Pitt and Clooney also re-teamed for the Coen brothers’ “Burn After Reading.” Clooney is directing Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in “The Tender Bar,” which opens Dec. 17.

Watts has directed all three of the most recent Spider-Man films. His latest entry, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” debuts this winter.

