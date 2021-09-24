George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Jon Watts Thriller Package Vied By Studios & Streamers
Deadline has confirmed that a Jon Watts directed thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt is being bid upon by an array of studios including Sony, Lionsgate, Annapurna, MGM, Universal, Warner Bros on the theatrical side and streamers Apple and Netflix.
Watts is set to write, direct and produce with Clooney producing through Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt through his Plan B Entertainment.
The storyline, which is largely being kept secret, follows two lone wolf fixers who are assigned to the same job. Big paydays in the eight figure range for both stars are being reported. THR first had the news.
