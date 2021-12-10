George and the Clippers play the Magic

Orlando Magic (5-21, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (14-12, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Orlando Magic. George currently ranks 10th in the NBA scoring 25.0 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 10-7 in home games. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up only 104.6 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Magic are 3-13 on the road. Orlando is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is shooting 42.2% and averaging 25.0 points for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Cole Anthony is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 105.1 points, 43.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Paul George: out (elbow), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

