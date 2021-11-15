George and the Clippers face the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (4-9, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Los Angeles into a matchup against San Antonio. He's third in the league averaging 26.5 points per game.

The Clippers are 6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fifth in the NBA with 15.6 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 3.2.

The Spurs are 1-7 in Western Conference play. San Antonio is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 26.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals. Reggie Jackson is averaging 18.6 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, eight assists and 2.1 steals for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 106.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 109.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (undisclosed), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (knee), Keon Johnson: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jock Landale: day to day (health protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

