George, Charlotte and Louis' First Red Carpet! See Kate Middleton and Prince William's Family Night

Kensington Royal/Twitter Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in the Christmas mood!

School's out and the little royals were taken by their parents for some traditional British holiday entertainment on Friday. Mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William treated an excited George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, to a pantomime performance at the London Palladium.

George and Charlotte held William’s hands as they walked cautiously up the red carpet outside the Palladium. As they got closer to the doors, Charlotte let go of William’s hand. He tried to grab it again, but the confident princess seemed to want to go it alone as she took in her surroundings. William then adorably stroked his daughter’s head.

Little Louis faithfully held onto mom Kate’s hand as they approached the dignitary welcoming them. While the royal parents paused for the greeting, Louis inquisitively looked up at the adults. Older brother George, who seemed cool and relaxed by the clicking of the cameras, quietly took in the scene as he stayed close by his father’s side.

Inside, Prince William gave a speech during intermission. Louis sat on Kate's lap for much of the show. The royal couple also met with essential workers who were special guests at the charity performance of the show.

William and Kate took George, Charlotte and Louis to the @LondonPalladium for a special pre-Christmas panto this afternoon. The performance celebrated key workers & their families, plus the 🎭 Love the way Charlotte is refusing to hold Daddy’s hand! pic.twitter.com/uXfYc2KQTt — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) December 11, 2020

Pantomimes are a slapstick-style show, which is a family tradition around Christmas in Britain. Typically based on fairy tales, the farcical musicals can be laced with some innuendo-laden rhymes and songs and require frequent raucous interventions from the audience. They often have older men playing female parts, like the Ugly Sisters in Cinderella, or young women playing male leading roles like Peter Pan.

Friday's show, Pantoland at The Palladium, is taking place under the strict COVID-19 rules of socially-distanced seating.

The performance was a special show for key workers and others who have been helped by the National Lottery charity. Among the guests were National Health Service frontline workers, staff from the Metropolitan Police Service, London Ambulance Service, the military, the teaching profession, refuse collectors, delivery drivers and key retail workers.

GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Kate Middleton, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth

It capped a festive week for William and Kate. They wound up their 1,250-mile Royal Train tour around Britain, which saw them join students to trade Secret Santa gifts and some schoolchildren for a lesson with some reindeer. Then on Tuesday evening, they joined Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members for some carols at Windsor Castle.

This year, the little royals will not be out on Christmas Day at Sandringham House as their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth is marking the day at Windsor Castle with husband Prince Philip. The rest of the royal family will be elsewhere. George and Charlotte made their adorable Christmas Day debut alongside their parents for their annual walk to church.

Chris Jackson/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton with students in Wales

As a child, Queen Elizabeth would perform her own pantomimes at Windsor Castle with her youngster sister Princess Margaret, during World War II. They would entertain friends — including a young Prince Philip, who would become her husband — and family and some of the staff who were on duty at the castle.