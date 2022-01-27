George Brown College to host a public vaccination clinic daily from January 31 to February 4, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - George Brown College, in partnership with UHN and Global Health Solutions, will host a vaccination clinic at the Daniels Building - Waterfront campus from Monday, January 31 to Friday, February 4, with daily operating hours from 9:00 a.m.6:00 p.m. This clinic is open to George Brown students, faculty, and employees, as well as the general public.

We encourage everyone in the George Brown community to take this opportunity to get vaccinated if you haven't already. OHIP cards are not required to book an appointment.

To pre-register and book your appointment, please visit: https://qrco.de/GBC-vaccine

Once registered, directions and further information will be provided.

As per provincial guidelines, the following types of vaccines will be offered for first, second, and third doses: Ages 30 plus receive Moderna or Pfizer; ages 12 to 29 receive Pfizer.

This latest vaccination clinic is among many enhanced health measures George Brown College has put in place to ensure our campuses are as safe as possible. Visit our Health and Safety on Campus page to learn more.

    Memories of San Pedro Sula are hard to shake. For members of the Canadian men's team who were there Oct. 16, 2012, for a decisive World Cup qualifying game against Honduras, the 8-1 loss at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano is like an ugly, hard-to-remove tattoo. The lopsided defeat was doubly painful because the Canadians came into the game knowing they only needed a draw to make the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the first time since the leadup to France '98. "That was probably our bi