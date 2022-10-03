George Birge Has Always Loved Neal McCoy — but Never Imagined a Day They Would Sing Together

Tricia Despres
·4 min read

George Birge still can't get over the fact Neal McCoy knows his name.

"I still don't think that has sunk in all the way," says the singer-songwriter, 34, with a laugh in a recent interview with PEOPLE. "Everybody says don't meet your heroes, but he came to Nashville and gave me some really great career advice about getting started and how to treat people and how to have longevity in your career. He was genuinely the nicest person I've ever met."

Birge has now not only met his musical hero, but also now finds himself collaborating with the fellow Texas native on his latest single "That Drink," a reimagined take off of McCoy's 1994 chart-topper "Wink." In fact, "Wink" has long played throughout the span of Birge's life.

"I've worn that song out over the years," explains Birge, who is currently out on the road with fellow country music artist Matt Stell. "It's one of those that just gets you from the first guitar riff. It's that honky tonk, grungy country music that just gets in your bones and is infectious. The lyrics are a little bit quirky, so it kind of catches you by surprise, but it's just got a feel-good hook that once you hear it, you never forget it."

RELATED: A TikTok Influencer Poked Fun at Country Music — So George Birge Wrote a Song That May Make Them Stars

In fact, the song's contagious nature eventually caused Birge to sit down and essentially "rewrite" his favorite '90s country song.

"I did it with the intention of just having fun," he says of "That Drink," which also pays homage to nineties greats such as Mark Chestnutt, David Lee Murphy and Tracy Byrd. "I thought it was so off the wall that it might be just something that I'm writing for myself to enjoy. I honestly didn't know if it would ever see the light of day."

But once shared over his social media, it became fairly evident that indeed, Birge's fans wanted more, especially younger ones who may have never even heard "Wink."

"With a song like this, you get people that grew up listening to 'Wink', and then you get people that maybe had never heard it before, and it feels as if they are hearing it as an original song for the first time," says Birge, whose current single "Mind on You" is set to go to radio later this month. "When you can catch all age groups like that, you know you've got something really cool."

Someone else noticed that Birge had something cool too.

George Birge Has Always Loved Neil McCoy, But Never Did He Imagine a Day They Would Sing Together
George Birge Has Always Loved Neil McCoy, But Never Did He Imagine a Day They Would Sing Together

Courtesy of Wide Open Music George Birge

"After I posted the teaser of 'That Drink,' I got a call from a no caller ID number and when you get a no caller ID in Nashville, that usually means that somebody famous is calling you," Birge explains, laughing. "So, I answered it, and it was Neal McCoy. He was like, 'Hey man, I'm coming to Nashville to record the song with you.' It still feels like an absolute dream."

The recording of the collaboration, captured in a visualizer video premiering exclusively on PEOPLE, goes to show just how much fun these two were having while working on it.

RELATED: Ready for Red Rocks! Brantley Gilbert and George Birge Get Loud at Iconic Amphitheatre: Photos

"It felt like we were at a honky tonk even though we were inside of a studio," says Birge of the four-hour video shoot. "A lot of times in the studio, just because it's a controlled environment, it can feel a little bit stuffy. But, you know, everybody was just dancing and bobbing their heads and smiling and as an artist, that's when you're like, 'Man, I think we might have done something really good today.' It was one of my favorite days I've ever had."

And if things work out as planned, Birge will have many more of these kinds of days ahead.

"When I'm his age, that's exactly the man that I want to be," concludes Birge, who says that he texts or talks to McCoy all the time now. "That's exactly how I aspire for my career to play out. You know, he's been married to the same woman for 40-plus years. He's got a ranch down in Texas. He's got grandkids. He still tours 15 days a month. He's a Godly man and he simply embodies everything that I love about country music."

Latest Stories

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Canada, U.S. to play women's hockey Rivalry Series game in Nevada

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Canada and the U.S will meet in a women's hockey Rivalry Series game Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nev. The game announced Monday by USA Hockey will be the fourth in a seven-game series between the two countries. The series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later by another game in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S. will host Canada on Nov. 20 in Seattle followed by the game at the The Dollar Loan Center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. Dates and locations for the rem

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi

  • Maple Leafs might really try Mitch Marner on defence this season

    Don't be surprised to see Leafs offensive star Mitch Marner manning Toronto's blue line from time-to-time this season.